Didi~ Dear friends of Raccoon Town, Raccoon will introduce a pioneer named Suo Chao, known as “Golden Axe General” and “Daming Mansion God of War”.

Pioneer Suo Chao Liangshan Horse Army Eight Hussars

Suo Chao was originally from Hebei. Before joining Liangshan, he served as the official army of the Left-behind Division of the Northern Song Dynasty. Because Suo Chao is impatient, every time he goes into battle to kill the enemy, he often takes the lead in fighting with the enemy, so he is called “the vanguard”.

Suo Chao’s appearance is inseparable from Yang Zhi, another hero of Liangshan. It is said that after killing Niu Er, Yang Zhi was sent to Daming Mansion; Liang Shijie, then the prefect of Daming Mansion, admired Yang Zhi’s reputation as a general of the Yang family. Arrange for Yang Zhi to compete with Suo Chao’s apprentice Zhou Jin. After Zhou Jin was easily defeated by Yang Zhi, Suo Chao, the master, couldn’t sit still; I saw that on the school ground, Suo Chao swung a golden dipped axe and fought the “green-faced beast” for more than 50 rounds. There is no winner or loser.

Suo Chao going up the mountain is a very “flat” story; when Liangshan attacked Damingfu, Suo Chao, one of the defenders, was eager to fight, but unfortunately fell into a pit and was captured alive; Because of the release of Heavenly Dao, Suo Chao returned to Liangshan that night.

Looking at the tragic color of Suo Chao’s life, it seems that it is also because of the word “urgent”: because of anxiety, he made friends with Yang Zhi; because of anxiety, he went to Liangshan; because of anxiety, he died tragically under Shi Bao’s meteor hammer; But perhaps Suo Chao is also lucky, after all, he also spent his life freely according to his character.

Pioneer·Sochao·Skill Preview

As a hero of the square film camp who has not appeared for a long time, the planning little brother upholds the mood that he must strengthen the square film team, enhances the output angle from the point of view of the output until the output explodes, and designs a unique “violent aesthetics”. Pioneer”.

When designing the skill, we noticed that on the classic card of the little raccoon, there is actually a quiver behind Suo Chao, so we designed Suo Chao’s anger skill.[百步穿杨].When Soochow is released[百步穿杨]When using the skill, Suo Chao will take out a bow and arrow from behind the horse and shoot 3 arrows in a row, each arrow will lock on the enemy with the lowest health value, causing huge damage to the enemy.

When Suo Chao opens exclusive skills[勇冠三军]when the vanguard enters the battlefield, each time a winter (square) hero enters the battle, it will greatly increase the attack frequency and attack power of yourself and your own square hero.

[登锋履刃]Every few seconds, Suo Chao will charge and deal a lot of damage to the target close to his edge;

[雷霆旋斧]Suo Chao immediately swings his axe to deal a lot of damage to all the targets in front of him. When dealing damage, the damage the target receives within a few seconds will increase by a certain percentage.

[撮盐入火]When Suo Chao enters the field, he will add a shield to himself based on a certain percentage of his maximum health, and the shield will last for a few seconds.

Sky Star · Horoscope

As a star official in the sky, Suo Chao will greatly enhance his various attributes after opening the horoscope. At the same time, it is lighting up the special fate plate,

[先声夺人]It is Suo Chao’s first special life plate. After lighting it, Suo Chao will gain a certain blood-sucking level and add the ability to stun enemy units for his basic attack.

[齐头并进]It is Suo Chao’s second special natal chart, which will further enhance Suo Chao’s[撮盐入火]Skill.

Suo Chao · Biography opens

After the game is updated, the Raccoon Town Library will officially collect the wonderful story collection of “The Biography of Suo Chao”. The story will tell about Suo Chao’s fiery life~

Experience each chapter completely, and successfully help the “Pioneer” to defeat the enemy, and you will get many rewards~! Let us look forward to it together, Suo Chao’s first show in Raccoon Town!

