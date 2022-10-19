Home Entertainment Liu Haoran sued the online store for infringement and received compensation of 20,000 yuan. The defendant was involved in infringement of portrait rights.
Liu Haoran sued the online store for infringement and received compensation of 20,000 yuan. The defendant was involved in infringement of portrait rights.

Liu Haoran sued the online store for infringement and received compensation of 20,000 yuan. The defendant was involved in infringement of portrait rights.
Liu Haoran sues the online store for infringement and gets 20,000 compensation
The online store uses Liu Haoran's portrait without permissionThe online store uses Liu Haoran’s portrait without permission

Sina Entertainment News According to the Tianyancha App, recently, Liu Yuan (Liu Haoran)[微博]The first-instance legal documents of the dispute with Lishui Hui Ao Cai Ju Ai Household Products Co., Ltd. for online tort liability are made public.

The document shows that the plaintiff Liu Yuan sued that the defendant Lishui Home Furnishing Company operated the online store without authorization, the homepage map and the detailed map of the product “Kyuzhou Misty Records Liu Haoran’s Surrounding Star Detective Acrylic Double-sided Transparent Keychain Customized Gift”, using As publicity material, his portrait photos obviously use the star effect to increase the public’s attention to his products and increase the sales of the products. It has the purpose of making profits and infringes his portrait rights. The court held that the defendant’s use of pictures containing the plaintiff’s portrait on the product sales page of its online store without the plaintiff’s authorization constituted an infringement of the plaintiff’s right to portrait Liu Yuan. In the end, the court ruled that the defendant should publish a statement to apologize to the plaintiff and compensate the plaintiff for economic losses of 20,000 yuan.

