Liu Jiaxi Shines at Paris Fashion Week: A Rising Star in the Fashion World

France, known as the romantic capital and the birthplace of fashion, has always been a hub for fashion trends in Europe and around the world. One event that attracts the attention of fashion lovers from all over is Paris Fashion Week. This grand fashion feast showcases the latest collections from top luxury brands and attracts influential celebrities. Among the attendees this year is Liu Jiaxi, a fashion socialite who has made a name for herself in the industry.

Liu Jiaxi, who recently finished her trip to Milan Fashion Week, couldn’t resist the allure of Paris Fashion Week. With a passion for fashion instilled in her from a young age, Liu Jiaxi has developed a unique sense of style that sets her apart from others. Her upbringing in a fashionable environment led her to pursue further studies in fashion, and she was admitted to Parsons School of Design, where she majored in fashion management. To enhance her professional abilities, she also embarked on a journey of further study at Yamashita Academy. In addition to her presence at fashion events, Liu Jiaxi is an active fashion blogger on major social media platforms, sharing her daily life, outfits, and makeup looks.

Thanks to her natural talent and hard work, Liu Jiaxi has successfully entered the fashion world. In 2018, she had the honor of being the only Chinese face to participate in FENDI’s global advertising campaign in New York, alongside “Sex and the City” actress Sarah Jessica Parker. Liu Jiaxi has maintained a strong partnership with FENDI ever since. In 2020, she walked the runway for LANVIN’s Yuyuan show, where she flaunted her fashionable self. Additionally, Liu Jiaxi appeared in the trending management experience program “Trend Partner” launched by iQiyi, where she interacted with other trend-setting stars like William Chan.

Liu Jiaxi’s presence is not only felt in the fashion sphere but also in the beauty and jewelry industries. Renowned brands such as Lancôme, GRAFF, and CARITA have all invited her to attend major events. During this year’s Paris Fashion Week, she was spotted at the Givenchy show, further solidifying her relationship with the brand.

Aside from the fashion world, Liu Jiaxi has also shown a passion for philanthropy from a young age. She has recently partnered with PADI to promote “World Ocean Day” as an “Ocean Guardian” and “PADI Marine Environmental Protection Initiative Officer” from 2021 to 2023. Through her influence, Liu Jiaxi seeks to raise awareness about marine environmental protection and inspire others to join the cause. Her dedication to charity showcases not only her style and grace but also her inner strength and compassion.

For Liu Jiaxi, fashion knows no boundaries. Every experience she has had throughout her journey has been valuable, shaping her into the rising star she is today. Paris Fashion Week is just one milestone in her fashion career, and the insights she gained from this event will undoubtedly fuel her next steps. As a representative of the younger generation, Liu Jiaxi symbolizes the ever-evolving expressions of youth, and fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipate her future performances.

