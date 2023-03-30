China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn Recently, the period drama “Road of Life” starring Chen Xiao, Li Qin, etc. has ushered in a hit, but the plot after the broadcast has attracted discussions from many netizens, especially Liu Qiaozhen, played by Li Qin in the play.

In the play, Li Qin plays Liu Qiaozhen, a rural girl. In order to fit the character, Li Qin’s makeup is slightly dark. Qin’s makeup is pretty good, and it can better reflect her role in the play.

Liu Qiaozhen, played by Li Qin, has a selfless and dedicated love for Gao Jialin, so that she will attract too many gossips, but she doesn’t care. A fearless spirit. To use the vocabulary that has just become popular on the Internet recently, it is proper “she is super in love”, love to the point of complete selflessness.

Some netizens edited the footage of Liu Qiaozhen’s devotion to Gao Jialin, including bold confession, giving him the greatest encouragement and support, becoming his spiritual sustenance at that time, and even giving everything he could do for Gao Jialin.

However, his selfless dedication did not bring him the result he wanted. In the end, Gao Jialin chose Huang Yaping, who he thought was better. This makes it unacceptable for many friends who follow dramas.

On March 30, in order to defend Liu Qiaozhen, the related topic “Wang Baochuan had to give Qiaozhen two baskets of wild vegetables after seeing it” rushed to the hot search list, allowing more netizens to see such a “stupid” Qiaozhen, and at the same time I feel sorry and sad for Qiaozhen’s dedication.

“The Road to Life” is adapted from the novel “Life” written by Lu Yao. The novel was published in 1982. Taking the urban and rural life in the northern Shaanxi plateau as the background of time and space, it describes Gao Jialin, a high school graduate, who returns to the land and then leaves. The land, and back to the land, the changing process of life constitutes the framework of its story. The emotional entanglement between Gao Jialin, Liu Qiaozhen, a rural girl, and Huang Yaping, an urban girl, constitutes the main contradiction in the development of the story, and it also reflects the tragedy of difficult choices.

Under the background of the times at that time, with the reform and opening up, intellectuals began to transform from scratch, from rural areas to cities. During this transition, many unknown changes will naturally occur, and therefore many sorrows and sorrows will arise. beautiful thing.

Undoubtedly, the novel “Life” is defined as a tragedy, but will the adapted “Road of Life” still be a tragedy? Looking back at that period of history from today’s perspective, it gives us more encouragement and allows us to become a more perfect version of ourselves. If you also want to watch the fate changes of Gao Jialin and Qiaozhen in the play, you might as well catch up with “The Road of Life”.