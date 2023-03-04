Liu Ruoying x Su Huilun x Ding Dang x Bai An’s “Ha Hao” online concert will start on March 8. (Trust the music provided)

[The Epoch Times, March 04, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Senshan) “March 8” is the annual “International Women’s Day”. Su Huilun, Ding Dang, and Bai An went out to sing outdoors in the warm spring season, and created a “good” online concert with music.

The “Good” concert combines the theme of “water, stone, light, and tree”. Women sing in the wilderness, presenting a singing atmosphere as soft as water, as strong as stone, as magical as light, and as real as a tree. A refreshing visual enjoyment.

The concert creates a “Lady’s Night” that belongs to each of you, enjoy yourself, have fun with your close friends, and listen to the touching voices of women.

For the “good” online concert, Liu Ruoying, Su Huilun, Ding Dang, and Bai An rarely gathered together. They hope that the enthusiasm, warmth and love in these songs can be passed on to you in front of the screen. The concert will be simulcast on March 8 at 20:30 on Believe Music YouTube, Believe Music Facebook and other media platforms.

