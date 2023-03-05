The picture shows Huang Wanqiu singing folk songs with her daughter and granddaughter.Data map photo by Tang Mengxian

China News Service, Guilin, March 4th: “Liu Sanjie” Huang Wanqiu’s death was once a “Chinese idol” popular in Southeast Asia

At 3:16 am on March 4, Huang Wanqiu, a famous Chinese performing artist, died of illness at the age of 80. Because of her role in the movie “Liu Sanjie”, she has become the “Liu Sanjie” in the memory of several generations.

Huang Wanqiu’s ancestral home is Meixian County, Guangdong Province. She was born in Guilin City, Guangxi Province in 1943. She was admitted to the Guilin Opera Troupe at the age of 13 and has since embarked on a career in performing arts. His representative works include the films “Chunlanqiuju” and “The Great Battle on the Great Wall”.

The picture shows the data map of Huang Wanqiu’s performance.Photo by Tang Mengxian

On February 18, Huang Wanqiu was transferred to the ICU ward of Guilin People’s Hospital for treatment due to upper left lung cancer with intrapulmonary metastasis and complications. Before being seriously ill and falling into a coma, Huang Wanqiu once bid farewell to relatives, friends and movie fans in “the last WeChat in my life”, writing: “I will go to the outer world to send songs.”

Huang Wanqiu’s husband, He Youcai, said that Huang Wanqiu has been “Liu Sanjie” all her life, and she regards inheriting Liu Sanjie’s culture as her mission. Before she became seriously ill and fell into a coma, she asked her family to continue to inherit the culture of Liu Sanjie and continue to carry forward the excellent traditional Chinese culture.

In the 1960s, the film “Third Sister Liu” produced by Changchun Film Studio became popular both at home and abroad, making Huang Wanqiu, who was less than twenty years old, the actor of “Sanjie Liu” widely known.

The picture shows the classic Liu Sanjie Grand View Garden scenic spot in Guilin.Data map photo by Zhao Linlu

As the “song fairy” in Zhuang folklore, “Liu Sanjie” is clever and quick, and her songs are like a spring. This film combines Guangxi’s natural scenery and folk song culture. It is not only popular in China, but also crosses the ocean and becomes popular in Southeast Asia.

Chen Zien, an international student from Malaysia, once treasured the CD of the movie “Liu Sanjie” at home. She said that this film often appeared in her childhood, and she still can’t remember the classic scene of folk songs in the film.

Influenced by his ancestors, Chen Zien had a strong interest in Chinese culture since he was a child, and he yearned for Guangxi. “Grandpa knew that I came to Guangxi to study abroad, and he gave me the opportunity to visit the filming location of the movie “Liu Sanjie”.”

The picture shows tourists watching classic clips of the movie “Liu Sanjie” in Guilin’s classic Liu Sanjie Grand View Garden on March 2.Photo by Zhao Linlu

In Chen Zi’en’s eyes, grandpa is a full-fledged “folk song fan”. He will watch the movie “Liu Sanjie” from time to time, and he also likes to sing folk songs to talk to his family.

“The value goals contained in the excellent traditional Chinese culture such as Liu Sanjie culture are in line with the yearning of people all over the world for a better life.” Xie Zhongguo, an expert on Liu Sanjie’s cultural collection and research, said that the movie “Liu Sanjie” was released at home and abroad, not only became the largest copy distribution at that time Chinese films have also gone abroad to be screened in more than 50 countries and regions including Europe, America and Southeast Asia.

It is understood that the film has set a record of 120 consecutive screenings in Singapore, and was rated as one of the “Top Ten Films in the World” by Malaysia. It is deeply loved by overseas Chinese. Huang Wanqiu is also known as a “Chinese Idol”.

For decades, Huang Wanqiu has traveled to Southeast Asia and other places for cultural exchange performances many times, and has been very popular. In order to inherit the culture of Liu Sanjie, she also founded Liu Sanjie Art Troupe, participated in the investment and construction of Liu Sanjie Landscape Garden, re-arranged and created a large-scale national song and dance drama “Singing Fairy Liu Sanjie”, innovatively created “holographic magic musical” “Meet Liu Sanjie”, and tried her best to cultivate “Liu Sanjie”. “Successor, bring your daughter and granddaughter to the stage.

“Forever Sanjie Liu, have a good journey.” “Although the person has passed away, the singing will last forever.” Regarding Huang Wanqiu’s death, many fans have posted on the Internet to express their condolences.

The picture shows tourists taking photos in front of the statue of “Liu Sanjie” on March 2.Photo by Zhao Linlu

He Peisong, a national first-level screenwriter and author of the reportage “Liu Sanjie and Huang Wanqiu”, described Huang Wanqiu as “kind and simple” in an interview with reporters. “When I interviewed her, I was in the ward, and she accompanied her father who was seriously ill around the clock.” He Peisong recalled that this reportage was created 40 years ago, and most of the 11-day interviews in Guilin were completed in the ward. He saw Huang Wanqiu helped his father wipe his body, wash his face, and brush his teeth in every possible way, which moved him deeply.

Today, the classic clips of the movie “Third Sister Liu” are once again screened on the Internet, triggering the collective memories of several generations. One Jiazi has passed, and the folk songs in this film are still being sung. (over)

