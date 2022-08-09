August 8 is Ni Ni’s birthday, Angelababy commented on Ni Ni’s birthday: “Happy birthday, I miss you”, then Ni Ni also replied to the baby in the comment area, “I miss you too” with a kiss emoji .

Netizens left messages in the comments, praising the long-lasting friendship between the two beauties.

This is also the ninth year in a row that baby celebrates Ni Ni’s birthday.

The two met because of their collaboration in the 2014 movie “Bride Wars”. The two played a pair of good girlfriends in the play, and they also developed a deep friendship outside the play.

In addition to Angelababy, Liu Shishi also sent birthday wishes to Ni Ni in the comment area, also shouting to miss her, and affectionately called the other party “Dear Suosuo”.

Liu Shishi and Ni Ni once starred in the TV series “Golden Years”, and they are also a pair of good girlfriends in the play. Ni Ni also called Liu Shishi as the character name in the play, “My Southern Sun”, the friendship of the beauties. It’s so good too!

