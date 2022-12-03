Home Entertainment Liu Shishi generously gave the whole crew custom-made down jackets-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Liu Shishi generously gave the whole crew custom-made down jackets

Liu Shishi generously gave the whole crew custom-made down jackets-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

Liu Shishi made a generous move to give the whole crew a custom down jacket

Liu Shishi has become popular since the costume drama “Scary Step By Step”. She has filmed many TV series and received many endorsements, which made her pocket full. However, her biggest source of wealth is her husband Nicky Wu, and her two parents-in-law have already achieved financial freedom. (taken from the Internet)

(Beijing, 3rd) Chinese actressLiu ShishiAfter the time-travel drama “Scary Step by Step” became popular, andNicky WuThe focus of getting married and having children shifted to the family, and finally returned to the costume drama after five years of absenceOne Thought Guan Shan“. Dressed in red and holding a long sword, she instantly aroused the expectations of netizens and was dubbed “Heavenly Chosen Ancient”. Since the filming of “One Thought Guan Shan”, Liu Shishi’s chivalrous appearance has amazed netizens many times.Liu Yuningthe two collaborated for the first time, and it has been a hot topic since before filming started.

In addition, Liu Shishi was revealed to be generous a few days ago, giving each crew member of “One” a down jacket worth 899 RMB (approximately RM560)! Recently, the weather in China has turned cold, and some netizens showed off their newly received down jackets, which were embroidered with the logo of “Yi Nian Guan Shan”. They also sent special thanks to “Mr. After it spread, it made other fans and netizens envious.

Some netizens specifically searched for the price of the down jacket Liu Shishi sent, and found that the asking price was 899 RMB. They couldn’t help exclaiming: “There are hundreds of people in the whole crew, this must cost hundreds of thousands (RMB)!”, “I don’t know. Did Liu Shishi join the group to do charity?”, “This is too generous! I envy you!”

As a matter of fact, Liu Shishi held the stock of her husband Nicky Wu, and her net worth skyrocketed overnight, and her property increased by 800 million Hong Kong dollars (approximately RM450 million) in one day, and she has already achieved wealth freedom.

According to insiders in the Chinese entertainment industry, Nicky Wu once gave his wife 11.1% of the company’s shares. Later, after Nicky Wu’s company, Jiangsu Straw Bear Film Co., Ltd. was listed in Hong Kong, Liu Shishi’s net worth skyrocketed overnight, earning 800 million Hong Kong dollars in one day. And Nicky Wu holds 43.81% of the shares, which is equivalent to earning 3.157 billion Hong Kong dollars (approximately RM1.79 billion). The couple can say that they have already achieved financial freedom and can live in peace.

Liu Shishi made a generous move to give the whole crew a custom down jacket
Liu Shishi sent down jackets to every staff member of the crew of “One Thought Guanshan”, but was found out by netizens for a price of 899 RMB (right). (taken from Weibo)
Liu Shishi made a generous move to give the whole crew a custom down jacket
Netizens posted photos thanking Liu Shishi for sending down jackets, saying that everyone in the crew received them. (taken from Weibo)
Liu Shishi made a generous move to give the whole crew a custom down jacket
Netizens posted photos thanking Liu Shishi for sending down jackets, saying that everyone in the crew received them. (taken from Weibo)
Liu Shishi made a generous move to give the whole crew a custom down jacket
Liu Shishi has given gifts to the crew of “One Thought Guanshan” twice before, one is skin care products and the other is a small potted plant. (Taken from Weibo Chaohua)
Liu Shishi made a generous move to give the whole crew a custom down jacket
Among Liu Shishi’s chivalrous appearances in “One Thought of Guanshan”, her red dress is the most eye-catching. (taken from Weibo)

