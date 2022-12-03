(Beijing, 3rd) Chinese actress After the time-travel drama “Scary Step by Step” became popular, and The focus of getting married and having children shifted to the family, and finally returned to the costume drama after five years of absence “. Dressed in red and holding a long sword, she instantly aroused the expectations of netizens and was dubbed “Heavenly Chosen Ancient”. Since the filming of “One Thought Guan Shan”, Liu Shishi’s chivalrous appearance has amazed netizens many times. the two collaborated for the first time, and it has been a hot topic since before filming started.

In addition, Liu Shishi was revealed to be generous a few days ago, giving each crew member of “One” a down jacket worth 899 RMB (approximately RM560)! Recently, the weather in China has turned cold, and some netizens showed off their newly received down jackets, which were embroidered with the logo of “Yi Nian Guan Shan”. They also sent special thanks to “Mr. After it spread, it made other fans and netizens envious.

Some netizens specifically searched for the price of the down jacket Liu Shishi sent, and found that the asking price was 899 RMB. They couldn’t help exclaiming: “There are hundreds of people in the whole crew, this must cost hundreds of thousands (RMB)!”, “I don’t know. Did Liu Shishi join the group to do charity?”, “This is too generous! I envy you!”

As a matter of fact, Liu Shishi held the stock of her husband Nicky Wu, and her net worth skyrocketed overnight, and her property increased by 800 million Hong Kong dollars (approximately RM450 million) in one day, and she has already achieved wealth freedom.

According to insiders in the Chinese entertainment industry, Nicky Wu once gave his wife 11.1% of the company’s shares. Later, after Nicky Wu’s company, Jiangsu Straw Bear Film Co., Ltd. was listed in Hong Kong, Liu Shishi’s net worth skyrocketed overnight, earning 800 million Hong Kong dollars in one day. And Nicky Wu holds 43.81% of the shares, which is equivalent to earning 3.157 billion Hong Kong dollars (approximately RM1.79 billion). The couple can say that they have already achieved financial freedom and can live in peace.