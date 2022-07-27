Home Entertainment Liu Shishi grows vegetables and dances at home privately, and Liu Genghongcao says he will read at night jqknews
Liu Shishi appeared on the cover of “Jia Ren” magazine in August. In an interview, he talked about his private life. He would open videos with friends, chat while exercising, read a book at night, or dance with Liu Genghong. In addition, she also tries to make delicious food, and she has all kinds of kitchen utensils at home.

During the interview, she mentioned that she had also tried to grow some shallots at home, which could be harvested once a month or so. When she saw the sweet potatoes on the balcony sprouting, she simply planted them and waited for the sweet potato leaves to be harvested.

In addition, Liu Shishi also talked about the new work “One Thought of Guanshan”. “One Thought of Guanshan” is an original script. She was attracted by the character and story of the heroine in the story. “This woman has a very tough character and is independent in her work.”

It is reported that “One Thought of Guanshan” is Liu Shishi’s first time in five years to appear in a costume drama. Since it is an original script, so far, apart from the officially announced cast and posters, too many details have not been disclosed to the outside world.

