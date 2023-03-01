Recently, the hottest topic in the fashion field is nothing more than Milan Fashion Week. Many top international brands and well-known superstars from all walks of life are present. The atmosphere is warm and the atmosphere is extremely high. Liu Shishi, the spokesperson of TOD’S brand, was also invited to participate in the Milan Fashion Week.

At the fashion week scene, Liu Shishi made a stunning appearance in a red long trench coat, full of aura, and her snow-white skin was even more beautiful against the backdrop of extremely plump red. A touch of red makeup highlighted her elegant and high-end temperament, standing in the crowd Looking back at one of them, the unique charm of oriental women is fully visible.

Liu Shishi’s full state and excellent posture not only made countless domestic media focus on her, but also foreign media rushed to report on her.

Fashion resources are “opened” all the way

Shooting global commercials is full of international standards

The beauty of Liu Shishi has always been like a winter plum standing proudly, delicate enough but also indifferent enough. This kind of beauty is a kind of self-confidence and calmness exuded from the inside out, a beautiful symbol exclusive to Liu Shishi. Because of this unique temperament, in recent years, Liu Shishi’s fashion resources have been in a “open” state.

While successively unlocking “Harper’s Bazaar”, “Marie Claire”, “Harper’s Bazaar”, “EllE World Fashion Garden”, “KINFOLK”, and other magazines, Liu Shishi has also become the global editor of the famous Italian shoe and bag brand TOD’S. Brand ambassador.

You know, TOD’S has a long brand history of half a century so far, Princess Diana, Princess Caroline of Monaco, and Hollywood stars Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, supermodel Cindy Crawford, etc. , are all fans of the brand, Liu Shishi can become the brand spokesperson of TOD’S, which shows Liu Shishi’s personal influence and strong commercial value.

During the cooperation with the TOD’S brand, Liu Shishi shot TOD’S global advertisements many times, and many passers-by came across a wide range of places. In the global advertisements, Liu Shishi is full of aesthetic and international standards, and every frame is full of blockbusters, which is full of sense of sight and texture. , which makes people unable to take their eyes off.

Business value out of the circle

Mutual achievement with the brand, mutual benefit and win-win

The resources of actors are often directly proportional to their popularity. Nowadays, in many high-end brand stores in shopping malls, we can see Liu Shishi’s endorsement posters. The independent beauty, leisurely and elegant femininity she conveys to the public always makes people feel involuntarily. Be attracted to her.

The good popularity and word-of-mouth have enabled the brands endorsed by Liu Shishi to continuously gain recognition from consumers and laid a solid foundation for the subsequent development of the brand. The improvement of brand awareness will undoubtedly bring more popularity and traffic to Liu Shishi. It can be said that Liu Shishi and the brand are mutually successful, mutually beneficial and win-win! According to Kering Group’s public financial report, Qeelin’s high-income growth is mainly due to the Chinese market, relying on the influence of brand spokesperson Liu Shishi to boost brand reputation and promote brand revenue growth.

In addition to being the “fashion darling” of major brands, Liu Shishi has also been making steady progress in the performing arts industry. Although her works are not intensive, the quality and production of each drama are quite conscientious, and she has won praise and praise from the audience. applause.

Looking forward to the follow-up wonderful performance of the beautiful and low-key Liu Shishi in Milan Fashion Week, and also hope that in the future, Liu Shishi can spark more dazzling sparks in the fashion field, and continue to bring more good memories to the audience who love her!