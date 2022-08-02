In fact, many female stars will shoot some sexy blockbusters to attract everyone’s viewing. Recently, Liu Shishi posted a sexy blockbuster! Kneeling on the ground in a hollow tights, with fair skin and a dazzling S-shaped figure, people will all like it when they look at it.

Liu Shishi

Liu Shishi filmed a group of sexy blockbusters, which changed the elegant and tranquil style of the past. The dark style is full of aura, and the gentle goddess also has a sexy and charming side.Liu Shishi has loose curly hair, thick makeup, upturned eyeliner, and dark lipstick. A gourd-shaped necklace is stacked on the slender and slender neck, and the collar of the black knitted sweater is lined, revealing a delicate collarbone and standard right-angled shoulders, making it a noble and glamorous black swan.

Liu Shishi’s outfits are well matched. The all-black look doesn’t look serious and rigid. The slim short skirt is covered with a silhouette coat, and the hem is designed with tassel. The shiny knight boots neutralize the softness of the slim short skirt, and the whole person looks powerful. And casual and comfortable. There is a sense of sight of a domineering female president. The most amazing look is the combination of this sports vest and hollow tight trousers. Liu Shishi has flying hair, charming eyes and hot movements, full of expressiveness.