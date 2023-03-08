On March 7th, Liu Wen and Jing Boran appeared together at the Paris Fashion Week to watch the show. They were dressed in gray clothes, which were stylish and well-matched. The two were talking and laughing at the scene, the atmosphere was super good, and they looked very happy. While chatting and laughing, Liu Wen tilted her head and carefully helped Jing Boran arrange the necklace. A real couple is a hit!

Talking about Jing Boran’s relationship, the former Ni Ni is definitely the “difficult to appease” of many netizens. When the two are together, all kinds of pictures in the same frame are like walking pictorials. Whether it’s a glamorous shoot for a magazine, or a private trip to the supermarket in the rain, the sweetness of the same frame will overflow across the screen.

But later, at a film festival, the two were clearly sitting in front of the same table, but there was any intersection several places away. Not long after, Jing Boran took off his couple rings and put on a tail ring that symbolizes being single. Pei Wen used two words: reluctance. Ni Ni also mentioned a sentence on the variety show: In life, some people can only be with you for a while. In July 2018, the two officially announced their breakup.

At the end of May 2022, a netizen met Jing Boran on a night run while driving Liu Wen on a bicycle. In mid-June 2022, the paparazzi photographed Liu Wen going to the hotel where Jing Boran was staying, and did not leave until the next day. On June 28th, Jing Boran’s new play finished and went home. On the afternoon of the 29th, Liu Wen and his assistant appeared in Jing Boran’s community a few days later. The media photographed Liu Wen showing up in Jing Boran’s community for three consecutive days.

On July 19, 2022, the media photographed Jing Boran and Liu Wen having dinner with Li Ronghao and his wife. After dinner, Jing Boran and Liu Wen walked hand in hand, very intimate. That night, Liu Wen and Jing Boran were both wearing black couple shirts, and they kept their fingers clasped together as they walked hand in hand, as if intending to disclose their relationship. In fact, this is not the first time that Liu Wenjing Boran has been photographed. Although the two parties have not publicly admitted it, if it is true, it is really a blessing, a love of good looks.

Half a year later, the two finally got together at Paris Fashion Week in 2023. Netizens have lamented that Jing Boran is not only aesthetically pleasing in decoration and online in clothing, but even his previous girlfriends are temperamental beauties.

Jing Boran and Liu Wen are usually very low-key, both are down-to-earth and dedicated artists, and have accumulated a lot of assets through hard work. Jing Boran’s real estate is located in Xinghe Bay, East Fourth Ring Road, Beijing. There are many celebrities living in this community, and the house price is naturally high. Jing Boran’s house is a two-story detached villa with an area of ​​about 400 square meters, and its current market value is about 40 million. This house adopts an industrial style design, with light decoration and heavy decoration. The overall design is very tough, but a lot of thought has been spent on the home decoration inside.

A lot of furniture in Jing Boran’s home comes from international luxury brands. Apart from being willing to spend money on furniture, he also likes to collect plates, cups and other tableware. One wall of the house is dedicated to the mugs he buys from all over the world.

Liu Wen also spent tens of millions of dollars to buy a 700-square-meter three-storey linked villa near the river bank where she could overlook the distant mountains, and named it six. Internally, I purchased a coffee table from a top luxury brand in Italy, which cost more than 100,000 yuan. In order to facilitate the production of films at any time, Liu Wen asked several workers to spend more than a month building a light-transmitting glass curtain wall. More than 1,300 yuan.

And the similarities between the two go beyond the aesthetics of the interior decoration. Because of COACH’s prejudice, Liu Wen resolutely terminated the contract with the brand as a spokesperson. She did not hesitate to give up her only international endorsement brand and pay hundreds of millions in liquidated damages, but she also insisted on her patriotic feelings. At that time, this incident had a big blow to Liu Wen’s modeling career, but she also won the love of more Chinese people and became the light of national models.

In fact, Jing Boran also terminated the contract with Uniqlo and terminated the cooperation due to similar incidents.

So Jing Boran and Liu Wen are not only a handsome man with a beautiful woman, but more importantly, they are very compatible in spirit, and their aesthetics and values ​​are very consistent.

