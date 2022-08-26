Home Entertainment Liu Wen officially serves as TORY BURCH brand spokesperson
Liu Wen officially serves as TORY BURCH brand spokesperson

The new T Monogram crescent bag and Ladybug sneakers and other items, cleverly balance high-spirited temperament and casual style, highlighting the luxury style.

Supermodel Liu Wen interprets Tory Burch 2022 autumn and winter series jacquard sweater and suit pants with new T Monogram mini jacquard crescent bag and Ladybug sneakers

As a world-renowned supermodel and fashion icon, Liu Wen and Tory Burch formed an indissoluble bond as early as 2011 and appeared on the brand’s first spring and summer fashion show in 2012. Liu Wen and brand designer Tory both love travel and are full of enthusiasm for life; they use their family as the source of inspiration in their lives, and have long been committed to women’s empowerment.

Over the years, Liu Wen has appeared in many Tory Burch commercials, and the brand’s best-selling T Monogram series of handbags was also performed by Liu Wen when it was first launched. The collection’s signature pattern, inspired by traditional quilting, has become the brand’s most iconic product since its launch in 2021. In addition, Liu Wen has been invited many times to attend the brand’s events in New York and across the country, including the opening of the SKP pop-up store in Beijing in 2021.

Supermodel Liu Wen interprets tory burch 2022 autumn and winter series wool coat and ballet skirt with new t monogram mini jacquard crescent bag

Supermodel Liu Wen interprets Tory Burch 2022 autumn and winter series wool coat and ballet skirt with new T Monogram mini jacquard crescent bag

Supermodel Liu Wen interprets tory burch 2022 autumn and winter series wool coat and poplin shirt with new t monogram mini calf hair crescent bag

Supermodel Liu Wen interprets Tory Burch 2022 autumn and winter series wool coat and poplin shirt with new T Monogram mini calf hair crescent bag

Liu Wen said: “I am delighted to start a new journey with Tory Burch. I have loved Tory Burch’s colorful designs for many years, and each season’s works carry the designer Tory’s inspirations from family, travel and women around the world. I am fascinated by the inspirational story of her. As a woman, she has long been concerned with women, committed to empowering women, and encouraged them to dream and pursue their dreams, which I truly admire, inspire and inspire, and have a vision for the future. The wonderful cooperation and exchanges are full of great expectations.”

As a fashion icon with a large number of fans on social media, Liu Wen first emerged in Beijing and started her career as a professional model. With her unique appearance and style, Liu Wen has attracted the attention of global fashion brands, and has quickly become a frequent visitor to fashion shows in New York, Paris and Milan, and has repeatedly appeared on the covers of famous fashion magazines around the world.

