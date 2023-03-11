Original Title: Liu Wen Was Disliked for Being Ugly but Captured Jing Boran’s Heart in Paris Fashion Week Wearing Couple Styles and Sprinkling Dog Food

On March 7th, Jing Boran and Liu Wen appeared at Paris Fashion Week and sat hugging each other at the catwalk. Their couple’s outfits sparked heated discussions among netizens. It is true that they are both loving while watching the show. This can be regarded as an exposed relationship The latter two shared the same frame publicly for the first time.

Liu Wen helped Jing Boran arrange the necklace

Although Jing Boran and Liu Wen have been rumored to be in love, they have not been officially announced together from beginning to end. At least they are in a serious relationship. The two sit together without any taboo. Not only are they chatting happily, but when Jing Boran is chatting with the people next to him, Liu Wen is still very natural Helping Jing Boran tidy up the necklace, this can be regarded as an admission of love in disguise.

On October 12, 2022 last year, a paparazzi photographed Jing Boran and Liu Wen hanging out in Sanlitun, Beijing holding hands. The relationship between the two seems to have been stable until now, and neither of them has any other scandals.

I thought she was ugly at the beginning, but now I chase her like a dog

According to traditional Chinese aesthetics, Liu Wen cannot be regarded as a beauty, because her cheeks are dry and her cheekbones are high, and her gums are exposed when she smiles with single eyelids. Many people say that she is not good-looking. For the Chinese aesthetic appearance, Zygomatic” is a homonym for “Quan”, which represents the desire for control, possessiveness and leadership. Protruding cheekbones will make people look earthy and fierce, giving people a sense of intimacy, because it will widen the difference in facial contours, The appearance is not smooth, which does not conform to the gentle and generous aesthetics of the Chinese people.

See also Musk idea, from Tesla to restaurants For European and American aesthetics, they like high cheekbones. Most supermodels generally have high cheekbones. Western aesthetics pursue integrity and contours, and the height of the cheekbones determines whether the facial contour is three-dimensional. main reason. Liu Wen, who used to complain about her ugliness, is now a high-end beauty. Speaking of Liu Wen, she is the first East Asian model to perform in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Liu Wen was selected into the men’s website ASKMEN in 2013, and was selected as the 99 most beautiful people in the world in 2012. In 2014, she was listed on the Forbes Global Model Earnings List. In 2016, he participated in a love variety show with Korean actor Choi Siwon. After the show ended, the relationship did not continue, and now he meets Jing Boran, whom he misses so much. Xiao Yu has something to say I have to say that these two are really good together. They talk and laugh, are fashionable and well-matched, and they look like a couple. It’s better to be a real couple. Although the relationship between lovers is the default, after all, body language can’t deceive people. Looking forward to their good things coming soon, what do netizens think of them being together? #Entertainment Review Awards# Return to Sohu to see more

