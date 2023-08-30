Liu Xiaolingtong Visits Huai’an to Share Life Insights with “Journey to the West” Fans

Liu Xiaolingtong Inspires “Journey to the West Fans” in Huai’an

Liu Xiaolingtong, known for his role as the “Monkey King” in the classic TV series “Journey to the West,” recently visited Huai’an to share his life insights with fans of the show. The six-year-old boy who played the “Monkey King” has now become a grandfather, but he continues to inspire and teach others about the culture and values portrayed in the iconic story.

For Liu Xiaolingtong, Huai’an holds a special place in his heart. Although his hometown is Shaoxing, he considers Huai’an his second home due to its deep historical and cultural significance. He expressed his fondness for the city and mentioned how it undergoes significant changes every time he visits.

Liu Xiaolingtong and his family have a strong affection for Huai’an, as it is the birthplace of Wu Chengen, the author of “Journey to the West.” Recognizing the immense influence of Wu Chengen and his masterpiece, Liu Xiaolingtong’s father, Liu Lingtong, donated all the art collected by their family to the Monkey King Family Art Museum in Huai’an. This gesture reflects their gratitude towards Wu Chengen and the city that gave birth to the iconic story.

During his visit, Liu Xiaolingtong noticed the positive mindset of the people in Huai’an. The 64-year-old actor expressed his desire to maintain good physical and mental health and to continue making movies in the future. He shared his plans to bring three symbolic items to the former residence of Wu Chengen in Huai’an: a copy of “Journey to the West,” a monkey with human attributes, and a golden cudgel.

At the event held at Huai’an Rongchuang Plaza, the sight of Liu Xiaolingtong awakened countless memories of the classic TV series for the audience. Many children, who now affectionately call him “Grandpa Monkey,” remembered him as the beloved “Monkey Brother” from their childhood.

While playing the “Monkey King” was a significant part of Liu Xiaolingtong’s early life, he now focuses on promoting the culture and values depicted in “Journey to the West.” He believes that the story’s culture represents the diverse interpretations of generations over the years. Liu Xiaolingtong emphasizes the importance of perseverance and hard work behind the Monkey King’s martial arts prowess. He hopes that children will learn from this and develop real skills to serve their country.

Respecting predecessors and promoting teamwork are also key aspects of the Journey to the West culture. Liu Xiaolingtong encourages children to adopt these values, highlighting the significance of unity and strength that comes from working together.

During his visit, Liu Xiaolingtong presented his autobiography, “Walker,” in which he shares his life journey and artistic philosophy. He draws parallels between his own experiences and the journey of Xuanzang in “Journey to the West,” both of which involve facing numerous difficulties in search of truth and personal growth. Liu Xiaolingtong aims to convey the spirit of perseverance, optimism, and never giving up through his work and interactions with others.

In “Walker,” Liu Xiaolingtong encourages readers to embark on their own journeys, highlighting the importance of perseverance and hard work. He believes that regardless of the profession or goal pursued, success can be achieved through persistence and taking one step at a time.

In conclusion, Liu Xiaolingtong’s visit to Huai’an has reignited the passion for “Journey to the West” among fans in the city. His commitment to promoting the story’s culture and values serves as an inspiration for audiences of all ages. As the cheers of “Monkey Brother” filled the air, Liu Xiaolingtong’s presence reminded everyone to face difficulties with determination and a smile.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

