Liu Xiaoqing took a photo with his friends!Friends are all old grandmas, but she is like a girl, wearing off-shoulder shirts is too fashionable – yqqlm

Original title: Liu Xiaoqing took a photo with his friends!Friends are all old grandmas, but she is like a girl, wearing off-shoulder shirts is too fashionable

In modern outfits, one of the features that can be easily found is that compared with young women who want to show fashion and elegance, some women with a certain age experience will choose to age gracefully, while others will not. Through the maintenance and beauty of the skin condition and figure, it will continue to express youthful and sweet girlishness. When it comes to girlishness, the 70-year-old Liu Xiaoqing must definitely be mentioned. Even if her friends are all like grandmas, she can still express her fashionable and youthful style and beauty through off-the-shoulder shirts and wide-leg pants.

Wearing tips: stand-up collar strapless shirt + printed wide-leg pants

Pros: Comfortable and stylish

Compared with the previous outfits, the current outfits not only pay more attention to fashion, but also have certain requirements for the overall comfort of the clothes. It can be said that they hope that the clothes can be both comfortable and stylish. So how do you coordinate the two at the same time? The easiest way is to present the two at the same time through clothing with a certain sense of color, design or a certain degree of skin exposure.

Appropriate skin exposure does not have to express beauty and charm through the display of shoulders, neck, waist and other parts. For example, the stand-up collar off-the-shoulder shirt chosen by Liu Xiaoqing not only shows refreshing and slender lines, but also shows comfort and fit. Daily wear; if you want to be comfortable while maintaining a sense of fashion, you can match it with wide-leg pants with printed elements, which not only highlights the color sense of the overall outfit, but also shows a unique style and personality.

See also The public offering of light distribution Haitian Flavor Industry's overall holdings of 9.7 billion accounted for only 2.5%. Why did the 380 billion "soy sauce grass" not enter the fund's eye? _Condiments_Additives_Food Tips for dressing and dressing: top, bottom and bottom are shallow Advantages: thin and characteristic I believe that we will choose upper light and lower dark colors to wear more often in daily wear. In fact, in addition to this matching method, we can also try to look thinner visually and have more unique memory points. The way of wearing top, light, bottom and deep; not only can let the vision move down, so as to modify and optimize the body line, but also can give people a stunning aesthetic feeling. Wearing tips: baseball cap + double ponytail braid Pros: sweet and cool When choosing hat accessories, many people tend to deal with the hairstyle casually, or even don’t deal with it. In fact, this is not right. Choosing the right hairstyle when matching a hat can not only show the atmosphere of the overall shape, but also create a unique style and charm. For example, the combination of a baseball cap and a double ponytail braid can present a sweet and sweet look It looks handsome and cool with a sweet and cool style. Wearing tips: sunglasses accessories Advantages: handsome appearance For the current clothing collocation, sunglasses can not only block ultraviolet rays, but also make the overall outfit more handsome and stylish. When choosing sunglasses, in addition to your own preferences, you should also make a suitable choice according to your face shape; for example, for women with round faces, it is very suitable Colored cat-eye glasses for matching; while women with oval faces are suitable for wearing glasses with wider frames. See also Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 dedicated to Avvocato Agnelli is up for auction There is no rule that women of a certain age can only express a certain charm or beauty. Even for middle-aged and elderly women with a certain age experience, they can still express it through clothing matching and maintaining their own mentality. Young and girly.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: