Home Entertainment Liu Yaren continued to be cut by the cooperative brand, and his past behavior was reversed again: solidarity with “Kim Zhiying”, marching to impeach Park Geun-hye, and declaring “If you don’t quit smoking, take off your underwear”! – KSD Korean Star Net (star)
Entertainment

Liu Yaren continued to be cut by the cooperative brand, and his past behavior was reversed again: solidarity with “Kim Zhiying”, marching to impeach Park Geun-hye, and declaring “If you don’t quit smoking, take off your underwear”! – KSD Korean Star Net (star)

by admin
Liu Yaren continued to be cut by the cooperative brand, and his past behavior was reversed again: solidarity with “Kim Zhiying”, marching to impeach Park Geun-hye, and declaring “If you don’t quit smoking, take off your underwear”! – KSD Korean Star Net (star)

star

Lorrie
2023-02-13T17:30:00+08:00

A large number of cuts were made because of drug involvement.

Previously, Korean media broke the news that “a well-known male star in his 30s has been exposed to drugs”, but now it has been confirmed that he is Korean actor Yoo Ah In, which has caused a great uproar both at home and abroad. As the youngest winner of the “Blue Dragon Award”, Liu Yaren has participated in several works that have been well-received, and his superb acting skills have gained box office and word-of-mouth, making him a first-line actor. However, he was found to have a reaction to propofol and marijuana. Detained by the prosecution and in a state of disconnection.

(Source: TVdaily)

Won the three major film festivals “Baeksang, Blue Dragon, Daejong” awards, and was named “Chungmuro ​​Actor”. Yoo Ah In’s temperament and image made him deeply admired. In real life, he has always been outspoken and doesn’t care about the outside world. He seems to be a maverick. Now deeply involved in the storm of drug exposure, the investigation is underway, and the brands that have previously cooperated have made big moves to cut it, which is embarrassing.

After the drug scandal, Yoo Ah In’s past posts have once again attracted attention. Fearless, he often speaks out in the community. When the movie “Kim Jiyoung, 2 Years Born” sparked criticism and attacks from Korean netizens, Yoo Ah In supported the film. In response to the impeachment scandal of former President Park Shin Hye, they went directly to the streets to protest.

See also  AB6IX will release its mini album on November 24th in Japan | Lee Daehui | Kim Dong Hyun | Park Woo Jin

He previously announced he would quit smoking, and even posted a “pants-off photo” on IG, which caused a lot of controversy at the time. Now, because of his drug involvement, all his past has been brought up for discussion. Let netizens flood into the message “Why are you like this?”, everyone is still waiting for investigation.

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network
All Rights Reserved

related news

further reading

You may also like

Mechanical Earrings, Cyber ​​Helmet Wearable Art is Concentrating...

“Can You Don’t Leave Me” was released today...

HYBE said it will respect the independence of...

“Co-branded by Guanxi” is on fire again! How...

February 14, 2023 Zodiac Horoscope Daily Horoscope_Work_Career_Colleagues

Pursuing cultural value and showing the significance of...

Fuels, diesel is once again cheaper than petrol....

This Thursday Live: The Secret of DPA Handheld...

Best online offshore casinos for Canadians

The love movie “Sadness That Cannot Weep” releases...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy