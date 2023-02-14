star



Lorrie

2023-02-13T17:30:00+08:00

A large number of cuts were made because of drug involvement.

Previously, Korean media broke the news that “a well-known male star in his 30s has been exposed to drugs”, but now it has been confirmed that he is Korean actor Yoo Ah In, which has caused a great uproar both at home and abroad. As the youngest winner of the “Blue Dragon Award”, Liu Yaren has participated in several works that have been well-received, and his superb acting skills have gained box office and word-of-mouth, making him a first-line actor. However, he was found to have a reaction to propofol and marijuana. Detained by the prosecution and in a state of disconnection.

(Source: TVdaily)

Won the three major film festivals “Baeksang, Blue Dragon, Daejong” awards, and was named “Chungmuro ​​Actor”. Yoo Ah In’s temperament and image made him deeply admired. In real life, he has always been outspoken and doesn’t care about the outside world. He seems to be a maverick. Now deeply involved in the storm of drug exposure, the investigation is underway, and the brands that have previously cooperated have made big moves to cut it, which is embarrassing.

After the drug scandal, Yoo Ah In’s past posts have once again attracted attention. Fearless, he often speaks out in the community. When the movie “Kim Jiyoung, 2 Years Born” sparked criticism and attacks from Korean netizens, Yoo Ah In supported the film. In response to the impeachment scandal of former President Park Shin Hye, they went directly to the streets to protest.

He previously announced he would quit smoking, and even posted a “pants-off photo” on IG, which caused a lot of controversy at the time. Now, because of his drug involvement, all his past has been brought up for discussion. Let netizens flood into the message “Why are you like this?”, everyone is still waiting for investigation.

