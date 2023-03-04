According to reports, South Korean actor Kim Sung Chul will join the Netflix original series “Hell 2” to replace Yoo Ah In, who is under investigation for drug use.

Yoo Ah-in, who is suspected of using propofol frequently, has decided to withdraw from “Hell 2.” Kim Sung-chul will play the role of Jung Jin-soo played by Yoo Ah-in in the first season.

“Hell” is a Netflix series that tells the story of the messengers of hell who appeared without notice, and the supernatural phenomenon that people were declared to go to hell took place. Taking advantage of this confusion, the revived religious group New Truth and the Church tried to find out the incident. The people of the truth are intertwined to create a story. When the first season was released in November 2021, it caused a huge response not only in Korea but also overseas.

Because it is a work of the season broadcast plan, the production of the second season has been confirmed very early, and the filming will be imminent. However, the protagonist Yoo Ah-in of the first season has confirmed the suspicion of using propofol and was found to be adding drugs. The identity of the suspect is under intense investigation, so the original cast has changed. Therefore, Kim Sung Chul was newly added.

According to related sources, Kim Sung Chul, who has shown rough acting skills, will digest the role of Jung Jin Soo with a charm that is no less than that of Yoo Ah In, so this casting change has been confirmed. “Hell 2” will start shooting this summer, and it is planned to be released around next year.

In this case, Yoo Ah In, who got off from “Hell 2”, will be summoned by the police for investigation within this month. Previously, according to the precise identification results of the National Institute of Scientific Research (National Institute of Scientific Research), the child’s body hair contained ingredients such as propofol, cocaine such as marijuana, and ketamine. Four kinds of drugs were detected, so the police will conduct a high-intensity investigation on Yoo Ah-in and the people around him.

Original title: Yoo Ah In was kicked out of “Hell 2” for taking drugs, and Kim Sung Chul played the male lead as a substitute

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling