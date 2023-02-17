Recently, the Korean actor Yoo Ah In’s drug use has attracted a lot of attention. According to the South Korean police, it is confirmed that Yoo Ah In is suspected of taking drugs, and also has the behavior of injecting propofol addictively. At present, Yoo Ah In has been banned from going abroad and is undergoing a comprehensive investigation.

After Yoo Ah-in’s suspected drug use was exposed, some netizens reported that he enjoys the privilege of military service, and the Korea Military Service Investigation Division also accepted this matter. The whistleblower said, “From the mobile phone of the military service officer detained by the procuratorate in December last year, it was found that Yoo Ah In’s exemption from military service may have involved personnel from the Military Manpower Administration. At the time when the privilege of military service was questioned, Yoo Ah In’s company did not have a clear reason for the exemption, allowing public opinion to ferment. Enjoy. Privileges implicate the personnel of the Military Manpower Administration, causing distrust of the department. Please seriously investigate whether the procedures for exemption from the judgment were violated, so as to eliminate public suspicion.”

It is reported that Liu Yaren suffered a muscle strain on his right shoulder while filming a movie in 2013, and was reported to have a bone swelling in 2015. At that time, public opinion believed that he was suspected of evading military service. In February 2017, Liu Yaren published a long article explaining his will to serve in the army. In June 2017, Yoo Ah In was finally judged to be exempted from military service. UAA, his company, stated that it “prioritizes the actor’s health, actively supports the treatment, carefully observes the treatment effect, and rests.”

Original title: Not only involved in drugs but also suspected of enjoying military service privileges?Yoo Ah In Under Investigation Again

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling