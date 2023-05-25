Liu Yaren with white hair appeared in court and admitted to being involved in drugs, handcuffed and transferred to custody: I ​​regret it- Sing Tao Global Network

South Korean film star Yoo Ah In was involved in abusing the narcotic propofol in February this year. The drug test report showed that he had a positive reaction to 5 kinds of drugs including marijuana, cocaine, and “Kai” ketamine. He was investigated by the police. Close friend artist Cui Hena has fled overseas and has the possibility of destroying evidence. The police and the prosecution have successively applied for a detention order. The two appeared in court this morning.Sing Tao World Wide Web

▲Yoo Ah In appeared at the Seoul Central District Court this morning Korean time to attend the pre-detention trial which began at 11 o’clock.

Yoo Ah In appeared at the Seoul Central District Court at about 10:30 this morning Korean time to attend the pre-detention interrogation which started at 11:00. When he appeared, he was found with gray hair all over his head. The reporter asked, “Are you admitting the charges?” He changed his previous attitude of not talking about it, and responded: “I admit most of the (suspects).” The reporter asked again if he helped Cui Nan escape overseas? He immediately clarified: “Never tried to help the accomplice escape.” Cui Ha Na appeared in court at around 11:15 am to attend the trial.

▲ Liu Yaren was handcuffed when he left the court.

▲Liu Yaren admitted his mistake and said: “I’m sorry, I regret taking drugs.”

The local police have applied to the court to detain Liu Yaren. After about one and a half hours of hearing, the court has completed the review of the detention order at noon. The result is expected to be available this afternoon or evening. Under the escort of the staff, Liu Yaren was put on a Handcuffed and loaded into a prison van to the detention center, he confessed to the Korean media: “I’m sorry, I regret taking drugs.” Liu Yarenka was interrogated for the first time on March 27, and was summoned for the second time on the 16th of this month. It was revealed that he only admitted to smoking marijuana and denied all other drugs.

