Home Entertainment Liu Yaren’s drug use evidence exceeds 10,000 sheets, and the police will summon Liu Yaren privately- China Entertainment Network
Entertainment

Liu Yaren’s drug use evidence exceeds 10,000 sheets, and the police will summon Liu Yaren privately- China Entertainment Network

by admin
Liu Yaren’s drug use evidence exceeds 10,000 sheets, and the police will summon Liu Yaren privately- China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn According to Korean media reports, the police are currently confirming that they will summon Yoo Ah-in privately. According to relevant sources, there are more than 10,000 pieces of evidence of Yoo Ah-in’s drug use.

Liu Yaren

According to Korean media, the police have collected as many as 10,000 pieces of evidence of Liu Yaren’s drug use, including hair and urine test results, personal mobile phone information, hospital visit records, and search data on Liu Yaren’s two residences. The analysis of the data is about to end and is expected to be private next week. Summon Yoo Ah In. Due to too much evidence, the police are not currently considering applying for a detention order.

It is reported that Liu Yaren was exposed to a drug scandal last month. The police have also obtained evidence of Liu Yaren’s drug use through investigation. In addition to propofol, there are also four drugs such as cocaine and marijuana. The number of propofol injections alone has reached hundreds of times, which is shocking.

See also  In-depth Interpretation - Exposure to Wuhan Changjiang Supplementary Submission of New Evidence, Football Association Acceptance of Registration of New Players Ban Delay Implementation_Arbitration_Related_Hubei Sports Bureau

You may also like

Firefighters fight a major fire in a Cipolletti...

Jing Boran starred in the EOD special police...

Aquarius Horoscope for today, Wednesday March 15, 2023:...

The latest movie “Fast X” in the “Fast...

They expelled a “youtuber” senator for not having...

violence against women

Film and television dramas feed back stage dramas...

Does the rain continue? There is a storm...

The Government admitted that the stocks on the...

How is the campaign to prevent Romina from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy