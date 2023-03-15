China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn According to Korean media reports, the police are currently confirming that they will summon Yoo Ah-in privately. According to relevant sources, there are more than 10,000 pieces of evidence of Yoo Ah-in’s drug use.

Liu Yaren

According to Korean media, the police have collected as many as 10,000 pieces of evidence of Liu Yaren’s drug use, including hair and urine test results, personal mobile phone information, hospital visit records, and search data on Liu Yaren’s two residences. The analysis of the data is about to end and is expected to be private next week. Summon Yoo Ah In. Due to too much evidence, the police are not currently considering applying for a detention order.

It is reported that Liu Yaren was exposed to a drug scandal last month. The police have also obtained evidence of Liu Yaren’s drug use through investigation. In addition to propofol, there are also four drugs such as cocaine and marijuana. The number of propofol injections alone has reached hundreds of times, which is shocking.