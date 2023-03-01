star



Erin

2023-03-02T08:30:00+08:00

Actor Yoo Ya-ren recently reported that he abused milk injections and was investigated by the police, and today it was even reported that up to 4 kinds of drug ingredients were detected in his body test! A police summons is expected soon.

(Source: TVDaily)

According to Korean media News 9, actor Yoo Ah-in was found to have taken marijuana, propofol, cocaine, and ketamine in his body. Among them, cocaine was listed as the three major drugs along with ice and heroin. The impact on the body The force is quite strong. The ingredient ketamine, which also has a narcotic effect medically, was classified as a narcotic in 2006 out of fear of misuse. Yoo Ah In injected 4 types of drugs mixed, and many professionals also said that “it may be fatal.”

(Source: TVDaily)

In the process of searching the hospital for clues, the police obtained the prescription records of Yoo Ah-in’s use of ketamine, and also investigated whether he injected frequently. The police expect to summon Yoo Ah-in as a suspect as soon as next week to investigate the details of his drug use and other details. At the beginning, Liu Yaren was investigated for allegedly abusing propofol (milk injection), and then the national science search found marijuana and other drug ingredients in his urine and hair.

(Source: TVDaily)

Actor Yoo Ah-in, whose real name is Um Hong-sik, has never publicly expressed his position since he was involved in the storm of propofol abuse. Last month, Yoo Ah-in’s agency, UAA, only confirmed that Yoo Ah-in was under investigation by the police. Cooperate with the investigation and explanation, and I am sorry to make everyone worry. But Yoo Ah In himself was silent. As a top star in the Republic of Korea, many people are not satisfied with Yoo Ah In’s current attitude.

(Source: TVDaily)

In the 20 years since his debut, Liu Yaren has won the love of the audience and the affirmation of many awards for his superb acting skills. He is quite daring to express his unique views on social issues on SNS. Now he is silent about his own affairs, which is disappointing. , even though there are still fans who choose to believe him, but so far he has not been able to express his position. No matter whether he denies it or accepts punishment after admitting it, everyone hopes to hear Yoo Ah In’s own explanation.

(Source: TVDaily)

