Home Entertainment Liu Yifei and Li Xian’s “Going to a Windy Place” released a calendar of follow-up dramas, and members will end on January 27
2023-01-03 16:17

Beijing News On January 3, the TV series “To a Windy Place” starring Liu Yifei and Li Xian released a calendar of follow-up dramas. The drama has a total of 40 episodes. It will be broadcast on Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV at 8:00 tonight (January 3rd). The accompanying post on the official Weibo said: “As long as life continues, you will meet people, emotions, and beauty. Waiting for the wind to come is worse than chasing the wind. Remember to watch it on time!”

It is reported that the play mainly tells the story of Xu Hongdou (played by Liu Yifei), who resigned and lived in Yunnan for a short time, accidentally met Xie Zhiyao (played by Li Xian) who gave up his high salary and returned to his hometown to start a business. The stories of the tenants who came here with different experiences and stories.

