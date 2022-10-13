November 11th is Zhang Jingying’s birthday. She posted photos of her birthday with a group of friends on her personal social platform. Among them, Liu Yifei, Song Jia, Zhang Tianai and other friends in the circle appeared to celebrate her. The four of them also happily took selfies together, with some cake cream marks on their faces, and Jane Zhang happily stuck her tongue out to the mirror, looking like she was having a good time.

She also wrote: “The happiest thing is that no matter how long it takes, I can see you looking at me as soon as I look back. Happiness reduces the pixels.”

Zhang Tianai also joked in the comment area: “I’m here again, high-definition and willful happiness”, Zhang Jingying replied humorously: “You are not much better than me.”

Liu Yifei also posted a selfie with Song Jia, Zhang Tianai, and Zhang Liangying on her personal social platform to celebrate Zhang Liangying’s birthday, saying: “Happy birthday, happy.” Zhang Liangying joked: “Just a moment? My face is basically yours. “I also accidentally “betrayed” Liu Yifei. It is not difficult to see that everyone really let go of themselves at the party. Such a happy and friendly atmosphere is also very enviable.

Liu Yifei and Zhang Jingying have always been recognized as good girlfriends in the circle. When Zhang Jingying got married before, Liu Yifei also served as a bridesmaid. Zhang Jingying sang the opening song of Liu Yifei’s “The Condor Heroes” and the theme song of the movie “Dewy Beauty” and the TV series “Meng Hualu”.

On Jane Zhang’s birthday this time, many friends in her circle, Tan Weiwei, Wang Zhengliang, Yu Menglong, etc., all sent her blessings, and her popularity is quite good.

Previously, Zhang Tianai also posted to celebrate Zhang Jingying’s birthday for five consecutive years.

