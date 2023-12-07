Liu Yifei’s Heartwarming Birthday Message to Bestie Tang Yan: A Friendship for the Ages

Liu Yifei Celebrates Best Friend’s Birthday for Ninth Year in a Row

Actress Liu Yifei recently took to her personal social platform to celebrate the birthday of her best friend Tang Yan. In her message, Liu Yifei expressed her well wishes for Tang Yan, saying, “Happy birthday, dear Tangtang, I hope you continue to receive a lot of happiness and love, I love you.” This marks the ninth consecutive year that Liu Yifei has celebrated Tang Yan’s birthday.

The two actresses first became friends after co-starring in the movie “Dew Beauty”. Despite initial doubts from some people about the authenticity of their friendship, it has endured over the years. In fact, Tang Yan also sent birthday wishes to Liu Yifei on her 36th birthday on August 25, marking the ninth year she has done so.

Liu Yifei, born on August 25, 1987, is known for her roles in popular films and TV shows such as “The Golden Family”, “The Legend of the Condor Heroes”, and “Mulan”. Tang Yan, born in Shanghai on December 6, 1983, gained attention with her role in the costume fairy tale “Legend of Sword and Fairy III” in 2009.

The enduring friendship and mutual celebrations between the two actresses have been a heartwarming story in the entertainment industry. Despite the ups and downs that come with fame, their bond shows that true friendships can stand the test of time.

