Source title: Liu Yitong’s “Matra Romance” is on the air, and the dangerous villain of Ma Zehao is on the rise again

Co-produced by iQIYI and Chinese Miracle, the fantasy love drama “Romantic Romance” starring Hu Yitian, Chen Yuqi and Liu Yitong is currently being broadcast exclusively on iQIYI video. The play mainly tells the story of a sweet and funny love story between the Kung Fu superstar Xiang Qin Yu (played by Hu Yitian) who was accidentally shot on the set and travelled to the modern age, and his screenwriter’s fan Jin Ayin (played by Chen Yuqi). Since its launch on September 5th, “Macro Romance” has been on the popular positions and hot searches on major platforms for many times, and has gained a very high degree of attention. In the episodes that have already been broadcast, Ma Zehao started to attack the original male protagonist “Chi Yu” in the play. This accident brought convenience to the appearance of Xiang Qin Yu. Later, Ma Zehao found Xiang Qin Yu. Qin Yu (Chi Yu) was still alive, so he kept harassing Qin Yu in the dark. In fact, Ma Zehao’s actions were all for his childhood sweetheart “Tao Tao” (played by Dai Wenwen). He regarded Tao Tao as the light in his life since he was a child, and has been silently protecting her. Unfortunately, Tao Tao likes someone else. Ma Zehao, who is crazy about love, is actually Liu Yitong playing the villain again after “The Murder Scene”. He once again proved himself with facts and handed over a wonderful performance answer sheet. The topic “Liu Yitong was beaten in a play” jumped to the hot search in entertainment High on the list and widely discussed by the audience. See also Take the lead in previewing the latest Nike SB Dunk High color scheme "Medium Gray" For the role of Ma Zehao, Liu Yitong, starting from emotions, movements and other aspects, uses the small details of eyes and limbs to show the tragic character of the character in front of the audience. In order to express more accurately, he changed his previous character image. The rough shape not only helped him enter the role better, but also made Ma Zehao more realistic and three-dimensional, making the audience feel full of substitution. It is reported that “Super Romance” is being broadcast regularly at 8 o’clock every night at the iQIYI Lianlian Theater. I look forward to Ma Zehao’s more exciting performance in the follow-up plot!

Co-produced by iQIYI and Chinese Miracle, the fantasy love drama “Romantic Romance” starring Hu Yitian, Chen Yuqi and Liu Yitong is currently being broadcast exclusively on iQIYI video. The play mainly tells the story of a sweet and funny love story between the Kung Fu superstar Xiang Qin Yu (played by Hu Yitian) who was accidentally shot on the set and travelled to the modern age, and his screenwriter’s fan Jin Ayin (played by Chen Yuqi). Since its launch on September 5th, “Macro Romance” has been on the popular positions and hot searches on major platforms for many times, and has gained a very high degree of attention.

In the episodes that have already been broadcast, Ma Zehao started to attack the original male protagonist “Chi Yu” in the play. This accident brought convenience to the appearance of Xiang Qin Yu. Later, Ma Zehao found Xiang Qin Yu. Qin Yu (Chi Yu) was still alive, so he kept harassing Qin Yu in the dark. In fact, Ma Zehao’s actions were all for his childhood sweetheart “Tao Tao” (played by Dai Wenwen). He regarded Tao Tao as the light in his life since he was a child, and has been silently protecting her. Unfortunately, Tao Tao likes someone else. Ma Zehao, who is crazy about love, is actually Liu Yitong playing the villain again after “The Murder Scene”. He once again proved himself with facts and handed over a wonderful performance answer sheet. The topic “Liu Yitong was beaten in a play” jumped to the hot search in entertainment High on the list and widely discussed by the audience.

For the role of Ma Zehao, Liu Yitong, starting from emotions, movements and other aspects, uses the small details of eyes and limbs to show the tragic character of the character in front of the audience. In order to express more accurately, he changed his previous character image. The rough shape not only helped him enter the role better, but also made Ma Zehao more realistic and three-dimensional, making the audience feel full of substitution. It is reported that “Super Romance” is being broadcast regularly at 8 o’clock every night at the iQIYI Lianlian Theater. I look forward to Ma Zehao’s more exciting performance in the follow-up plot!