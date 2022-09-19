Source title: Liu Yitong’s “Superman Romance” ended perfectly, superb acting, interpretation of the contrast of the villain was praised

Co-produced by iQIYI and Chinese Miracle, directed by Wang Feng and starring Hu Yitian, Chen Yuqi, and Liu Yitong, the fantasy love drama “Romantic Romance in Time and Space” was successfully concluded at the iQIYI Love Theater recently. Liu Yitong posted on Weibo to say goodbye to the characters sincerely, “Happy completion, goodbye Ma Ge.” In the final episode, Liu Yitong played the IT man Ma Zehao who discovered the truth that Xiang Qin Yu was not Chi Yu. Ma Zehao joined forces with Li Dalong to kidnap Xiang Qin Yu in order to clear the way, but it was all about Li Longda and Xiang Qin Yu. The set up of the plan, Ma Zehao, who was hit by the scheme, kidnapped Jin Ah-yin when he was escaping, and was able to escape. In the pursuit and interception by the police, Ma Zehao finally chose to jump off the ward to end the rest of his life. There is no ending to the plot, everything is reversed. Ma Zehao is just a character in Jin Ayin’s script. The real Aze is still Jin Ayin’s good friend. In the Republic of China era that Xiang Qin Yu returned to, Ma Zehao’s identity was actually Tao Tao’s brother, and he was not the real murderer who killed Xiang Qin Yu, but after accepting that Ma Zehao was the villain BOSS, he had such extreme The reversal is amazing. See also 'Spider-Man 3' director no longer directing 'Fantastic Four' movies - Disney - Marvel Marvel Studios Liu Yitong’s villain image in the play is very breakthrough. Different from the impressive “Murder Scene”, the bright and delicate villain Luo Hua has become the gray-headed and a little crazy Ma Zehao in the play. If you can’t recognize it directly, it will be certified as “showing your face”. In addition to the change in shape, Liu Yitong also worked hard to fit the role in the role performance, and accurately shaped Ma Zehao, who was moved by love and madness. Through the processing of details such as limbs, expressions and lines, rich layered changes are added to the performance, making the characters in the play vivid and three-dimensional, full of dramatic tension, and also let the audience feel the different contrast charms between the villains and the villains. At the same time, he showed everyone his plasticity and versatility as a professional actor. A few days ago, the membership of “Super Romance” has ended. It is reported that the TV series “He Comes Across the Mountains and Seas”, “Run, Emergency Doctor”, “You Are My Eternal Star” starring Liu Yitong will be released soon. Please look forward to meeting the audience.

Co-produced by iQIYI and Chinese Miracle, directed by Wang Feng and starring Hu Yitian, Chen Yuqi, and Liu Yitong, the fantasy love drama “Romantic Romance in Time and Space” was successfully concluded at the iQIYI Love Theater recently. Liu Yitong posted on Weibo to say goodbye to the characters sincerely, “Happy completion, goodbye Ma Ge.”

In the final episode, Liu Yitong played the IT man Ma Zehao who discovered the truth that Xiang Qin Yu was not Chi Yu. Ma Zehao joined forces with Li Dalong to kidnap Xiang Qin Yu in order to clear the way, but it was all about Li Longda and Xiang Qin Yu. The set up of the plan, Ma Zehao, who was hit by the scheme, kidnapped Jin Ah-yin when he was escaping, and was able to escape. In the pursuit and interception by the police, Ma Zehao finally chose to jump off the ward to end the rest of his life. There is no ending to the plot, everything is reversed. Ma Zehao is just a character in Jin Ayin’s script. The real Aze is still Jin Ayin’s good friend. In the Republic of China era that Xiang Qin Yu returned to, Ma Zehao’s identity was actually Tao Tao’s brother, and he was not the real murderer who killed Xiang Qin Yu, but after accepting that Ma Zehao was the villain BOSS, he had such extreme The reversal is amazing.

Liu Yitong’s villain image in the play is very breakthrough. Different from the impressive “Murder Scene”, the bright and delicate villain Luo Hua has become the gray-headed and a little crazy Ma Zehao in the play. If you can’t recognize it directly, it will be certified as “showing your face”. In addition to the change in shape, Liu Yitong also worked hard to fit the role in the role performance, and accurately shaped Ma Zehao, who was moved by love and madness. Through the processing of details such as limbs, expressions and lines, rich layered changes are added to the performance, making the characters in the play vivid and three-dimensional, full of dramatic tension, and also let the audience feel the different contrast charms between the villains and the villains. At the same time, he showed everyone his plasticity and versatility as a professional actor.

A few days ago, the membership of “Super Romance” has ended. It is reported that the TV series “He Comes Across the Mountains and Seas”, “Run, Emergency Doctor”, “You Are My Eternal Star” starring Liu Yitong will be released soon. Please look forward to meeting the audience.