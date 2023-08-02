Liu Yuxin’s Xanadu Tour Concert in Guangzhou Generates Immediate Sell-Out of Tickets

Liu Yuxin’s Xanadu Tour Concert in Guangzhou Sells Out Instantly

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn – July 27

Tickets for Liu Yuxin’s highly anticipated 2023 Xanadu Tour Concert in Guangzhou were released on July 27, and it didn’t take long for them to sell out. The concert, which will be held on August 12 at the Guangzhou Baoneng Qoros Cultural Center, marks the first stop of her tour and is set to be an unforgettable event. The rapid sell-out of tickets only serves to confirm Liu Yuxin’s massive popularity and strong market appeal.

Liu Yuxin, who rose to fame as a contestant on the popular reality show “Produce Camp 2021”, released her debut solo album “XANADU” in 2021, which quickly dominated the music charts and received rave reviews. Her official launch of the new song “#63EBE9” on July 17 this year served as the prelude to her XANADU tour concert. The news of her new solo tour created a buzz and she appeared on the hot search list multiple times, demonstrating her immense popularity and the anticipation of her fans.

Liu Yuxin’s studio even recorded the process of her own ticket grabbing, which garnered significant attention from the media. The video captured her struggles to secure tickets, further solidifying her influence and originality while showcasing the overwhelming demand for her concert.

As Liu Yuxin’s inaugural solo tour, the 2023 Xanadu concert promises to be an audio-visual feast that should not be missed. The concert aims to blend traditional national styles with modern pop music and features an international production team to ensure its success. Kevin, a globally renowned stage director who previously directed BTS’s world tour, will lead the overall design and planning. Additionally, world-famous hip-hop dancer Tam Rapp, who also serves as a referee for the World All-Star Hip-hop Competition, will collaborate with Liu Yuxin to present mesmerizing dance performances. Ji Jiasong, a creative talent, will serve as the music director of the tour, and renowned musicians who have previously collaborated with A-list singers are also part of the team. Shao Yong, the sound engineer for the 2008 Olympic Games’ opening and closing ceremonies, and MaxTeam, who has collaborated with Liu Yuxin numerous times, will be responsible for the sound design of the tour. The stage hardware is set to showcase the concept of “Xanadu” to the fullest, ensuring an excellent visual and auditory experience. This powerful alliance of industry leaders has generated widespread excitement and anticipation among fans.

In addition to the professional production team, Liu Yuxin personally oversees every detail of the concert, ensuring that every aspect, from music and lyrics to dance, video, and stage design, is carefully crafted. The contrasting colors used in the performance reflect Liu Yuxin’s multifaceted nature, and she is devoted to providing her fans with a unique and unforgettable experience. Moreover, Liu Yuxin’s studio has issued a special invitation to fans who purchased the physical album “XANADU” last year with a special number, granting them admission tickets to the concert.

The 2023 Xanadu concert tour has already announced its second stop in Chengdu on August 26, with ticket sales opening on August 2. More cities are expected to be unlocked for the tour, so fans should stay tuned for further updates.

