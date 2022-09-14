【Approaching the artist】

Guangming Daily reporter Xia Jing Guangming Daily correspondent Wu Huixian Cheng Xiao

She has created lifelike characters on the stage of Peking Opera, and brought new color and vitality to Peking Opera in her own way. She has won the Chinese Drama Plum Blossom Award twice, and was awarded the “National Young and Middle-aged Literary Worker of Virtue and Art”. “Honorary title, representative works include “Water Lantern”, “Mother”, “Life Show”, “Beautiful Life” and so on.

Stills of Peking Opera “Mother” starring Liu Ziwei

Wearing a pair of sparkling earrings, fashionable hairstyle makes people’s eyes bright, smiling when speaking, his voice is as crisp as a bell, and he exudes a hearty and capable spirit… Liu Ziwei, director of Wuhan Peking Opera House, told reporters The first impression is that it is very “fashionable”. Walking into her office, it was another scene. There is a blue and white carpet on the ground, colorful costumes hang on the hangers in the corner, and the huge floor-to-ceiling mirror is full of actors sweating like rain… Where is this office, it is clearly a practice room!

Recently, Liu Ziwei participated in the 13th China Arts Festival with Peking Opera “Mother”. On the eve of her and her team’s departure from Han to Tianjin, the reporter walked into the Wuhan Peking Opera Theater and listened to the “head” of the theater telling her story about Peking Opera.

Liu Ziwei grew up in the theater. His mother, Xu Xiaolian, was a Chinese opera Tsing Yi, and his father was a connoisseur of opera. She has successively studied with famous Peking Opera masters such as Yang Juping and Wang Wanhua, and has cultivated solid basic skills since she was a child. Later, she was in the postgraduate class of the China Academy of Opera to learn from Sun Yumin, Li Weikang, Liu Xiurong and other Peking Opera masters. At that time, most of her classmates had become characters, but she was still unknown.

About 20 years ago, opera director Shi Yukun recommended the script of “Three Inch Golden Lotus” to Liu Ziwei. Liu Ziwei was fascinated by the character Ge Xianglian in the play and expressed his desire to play this role. But Shi Yukun said solemnly: “When will you practice the jigong, let’s talk about this issue again.”

Jiao Gong is a stunt performed by Hua Dan, which is used to imitate the walking of a woman with bound feet. When performing, the actor should insert the toes into the rock shoes, the straps should firmly tie the instep to the wooden core, and the legs and ankles should be straightened. No matter how tired, the heels cannot fall to the ground. “A pair of small feet, a jar of tears”, the hard work of the performance can be imagined.

His toes were frayed and his calf was swollen, but Liu Ziwei didn’t flinch at all. In the end, with her excellent skills, she not only successfully played the heroine of “Three Inch Golden Lotus”, but also won the 22nd China Drama Plum Blossom Award for this drama. “Although the whole process was very hard, I realized a truth from it: hard work pays off,” she said.

More than ten years later, in the sound of gongs and drums, Liu Ziwei stepped on rock shoes again, and artistically restored Ge Jianhao’s legendary life of “walking the world with a pair of small feet” in the Peking Opera “Mother”.

Liu Ziwei and his heroic mother, Ge Jianhao, became attached to each other twenty years ago. Once, when Liu Ziwei watched the play “Mother”, the role of “Ge Jianhao” plunged into her heart at once. “It would be great if I could create this character on stage one day.” She secretly hoped.

In 2020, the Wuhan Peking Opera Theatre began to create and rehearse the Peking Opera “Mother”, and Liu Ziwei’s wish became a reality. Before the rehearsal, she went to Shuangfeng, Hunan for many times, and in front of the Memorial Hall of Revolutionary Martyr Cai Hesen, the two mothers looked at each other deeply in time and space for a hundred years. One mother was born in troubled times, climbed the mountains to the world with small feet, and raised her children into outstanding revolutionary fighters; another mother rejoiced in the prosperous times, and took the square inch stage as her lifelong pursuit, and painted the heroic mother with sincerity.

In March 2021, “Mother” will premiere. With the gloomy and mournful talk of the 12 little-footed women, the historical curtain of the 20th century was quietly opened. A mother with firm eyes and a high-spirited spirit stood in the middle, sending out an affectionate call to her children through time and space… Liu Ziwei worked hard The small feet that are shaped are one of the highlights of the show. She stood upright with those little feet trembling, and loudly declared to be “the first Hugh”; she used those little feet to jump rope out of tricks and entered the new school; On the road to save the country and the people; she used those little feet to patrol the gloomy execution ground sadly, looking for the heroic spirit of Xiangjingyu martyrs; she used those little feet to climb high every year to express her thoughts for her beloved son Cai Hesen…

The emotion germinated by Ge Jianhao’s story was incorporated into the performance by Liu Ziwei. “Traditional Peking Opera has more stylized performances, but if some lines in “Mother” are sung in opera, it would be inappropriate.” Liu Ziwei said, “So, in terms of character interpretation, we changed some of the stylized contents into different ones. For the characterization of the performance.”

What is a personified performance? “It’s an actor who performs a character according to the feeling of life.” Liu Ziwei explained, “In terms of stage layout, we put the character at the front like a drama, and integrate folk songs, chorus, symphony, acrobatics and other artistic performance forms, so that Only then can it be more in line with the aesthetics of modern audiences, and can the art of Peking Opera be constantly performed and new.”

Liu Ziwei has never been a stickler. Ever since she created “The Great Fission” in 1988, she has been looking for innovative expressions in Peking Opera. At that time, Liu Ziwei, who was in his twenties, made a name for himself in the opera world with his new historical drama “The Great Fission of the Wilderness”. The play’s different stage style from traditional plays and Liu Ziwei’s unique performance style immediately aroused the attention and discussion of the audience and experts.

Later, Liu Ziwei tried to use different forms of interpretation in Peking Opera works such as “The Lady Returning Home”, “Life Show”, “Water Lantern” and “Beautiful Life”. Facts have proved that an art can extend into various forms and expressions, and can cross the boundaries of time, space, region, and culture, but in the end, only by returning to human nature can it form a power that moves people’s hearts.

On the day of the interview, the reporter heard that the young actor still called Liu Ziwei “mother” outside the play. This “mother” not only expresses the young actors’ love for the role of “Ge Jianhao”, but also their respect for Liu Ziwei, the leader and elder. Over the years, in addition to creating and performing, as the “master” of the theater, Liu Ziwei has also devoted a lot of time and energy to cultivating young talents. For example, the project of “Passing on the Fire and Passing Down the Arts from Famous Teachers” was launched to cultivate good seedlings through oral and heart-to-heart teaching methods, so that the famous dramas could be passed on from generation to generation; the “One Star Every Month” activity was launched, and big plays starred by young actors took turns to be staged for the youth. Actors provide a stage to showcase their talents. “Beijing Opera has a fine tradition of passing on and helping, and our generation of actors shoulders the heavy responsibility of linking the past and the future, not only to keep the works of the predecessors, but also to pass on their precious experience and artistic virtues. Only in this way, the art of Peking Opera Only then can we flourish.” Liu Ziwei said.

“Guangming Daily” (September 14, 2022, version 13)

[

责编：邱晓琴 ]