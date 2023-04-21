Liv Kristine – River Of Diamonds – Album Review

Liv Kristine – River Of Diamonds

Origin: Norway

Release: 21.04.2023

Label: Metalville Record Label

Duration: 56:59

Genre: Gothic Rock



Life Kristine is one of the really big names in the gothic and symphonic metal universe. Whether with Theater of Tragedy or Leaves Eyes as well as guest singer and solo artist – the Norwegian singer has long made history.



On the sixth solo album River Of Diamonds the musician is once again collaborating with her longtime friend and ex-bandmate Tommy Olsson, who wrote all the compositions. Numerous guest musicians and some cover versions round off the disc, which this time has a strong Gothic Rock impact.

Gothic sound reduced to the essentials

The opener Our Immortal Day already surprises with its strong Sisters of Mercy-Feeling what is especially duet with Eastern Bergøy von Tristania lies. In further consequence sings itself Life Kristine in very personal lyrics through a whole series of atmospheric keyboard passages as well as rocking numbers with a harmonious 1980s gothic flair.

Love Me High reminds, for example, of the quieter and less pompous moments of a Tuomas Holopainen, while the title track is very poppy. And that despite the guest vocals by Fernando Ribeiroknown as the frontman of Moonspell. You can River of Diamonds HERE listen

Duets and cover songs

Overall, it quickly becomes apparent that the compositions are basically only there to convey the unmistakable voice of Life Kristine to bring to bear. That’s not a big surprise, but a little more willingness to experiment would have been good for the disc. In Your Blue Eyes and No Makeup for example, aren’t bad songs at all, but still seem a bit interchangeable.

On the other hand, there are very successful duets, as already mentioned Love Me High is about Livs sister to hear. In the cover song Pictured Withinoriginally from Jon Lordalso enters husband Michael Espenæs in appearance and vocally harmonises wonderfully with his sweetheart.

True Coloursoriginally from Cindy Lauperfinally releases the listener from the world of with a great keyboard and piano implementation of this classic after almost an hour Life Kristine. Fans of the singer will be happy to dive in again, while casual listeners will pick their two or three favourites.

Conclusion

With River Of Diamonds proves Life Kristine their musical class again. The songs are atmospherically and compositionally flawless, but not every number is catchy or even has hit potential. Nevertheless, fans of the singer will be more than satisfied. 7 / 10



Line Up

Liv Kristine – Singing

Tommy Olsson – Instruments

Tracklist

01. Our Immortal Day

02. No Makeup

03. Malignant

04. Gravity

05. In Your Blue Eyes

06. River of Diamonds

07. Pictured Within

08. Shaolin Me

09. Love Me High

10. Serenity

11. If I am Dreaming

12. True Colours

Links

Website Liv Kristine



