Live-action Barbie movie “Barbie” dream scene cloth once caused a global paint shortage | Hypebeast

With the live-action Barbie movie “Barbie” starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling about to hit the big screen in July, while the trailer and theme song have been released one after another, director Greta Gerwig, art director Sarah Greenwood, and set designer Katie Spencer have also recently released Tell Architectural Digest more about Barbie World.

When Greta Gerwig explained how to capture the essence of Barbie and evoke people’s childhood memories, he emphasized that the iconic “Dreamhouse” must be extraordinarily whimsical to fully present the aesthetics, and Sarah Greenwood even mentioned an amazing fact. The pink country, which is full of fun, even caused an international shortage of pink paint: “There is no pink in the world!”

In this regard, the “Los Angeles Times” specifically asked the paint supplier ROSCO for confirmation. Lauren Proud, its vice president of global marketing, agreed: “We provided everything we could and really used up our inventory.”

Although there are still many factors, including the extreme cold weather in Texas in 2021, which caused the paint materials to freeze and damage, and the shooting period was during the epidemic period, etc., the huge amount of pink can still be felt from the trailers and recent photos of the scene revealed so far.

“Barbie” will be released on 7 moon 20 officially released onInterested readers may wish to pay more attention to relevant news.