[The Epoch Times, March 13, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) At the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, Hailey Bailey released the official trailer for the live-action version of “The Little Mermaid”. In the film, the Little Mermaid sang a beautiful high-pitched voice, which is exciting. In the underwater kingdom, the Little Mermaid went to the world of witches to exchange her voice for her feet for the sake of the human prince despite her father’s advice.

Since Disney released the trailer for the live-action “The Little Mermaid” (The Little Mermaid) last month, fans have responded enthusiastically. Bailey and Marisa McCarthy took to the Oscars stage Sunday night to release a new official trailer for the upcoming live-action “The Little Mermaid,” which will be released in May.

Live-action “The Little Mermaid” Official Trailer: Please click here to watch the video

The first official trailer for “The Little Mermaid” gives viewers a better look at the underwater world of “Ariel,” the Little Mermaid. From the beginning of the shipwreck of the human prince “Alec” (Jonah Hall-King), Ariel rescued him ashore, and fell in love with the handsome Prince Alec at first sight.

Ariel’s father, King Triton (played by Harvey Bardem), warned her severely, forbidding her to approach humans again, but Ariel wanted to find Alec in the human world. For this reason, the sea witch “Ursula” (McCarthy) let out a devilish laughter, luring the naive Ariel to agree to a secret deal, using her voice to exchange her legs and become a human.

The crab minister and musician “Sebastian”, the cute follower “Little Flounder” and the enthusiastic and noisy seagull “Skato” also made cute appearances in the film, once again evoking the youthful memories of movie fans. In the end, The Little Mermaid once again sang the classic song “Part of Your World” with a beautiful voice. The surging high-pitched singing skills are very shocking, as if telling her beautiful and rough story.

In terms of voice, Sebastian, Flounder and Scatto are played by Tony Award-winning lead singer David Diggs of the hit musical “Hamilton” and child star Jacob Tremblay of “The Room That Doesn’t Exist”. With “Crazy Rich Asians” actress Awkwafina performing voice dubbing, showing her singing voice and sense of joy, the strong cast lineup is very exciting.

The original version of the classic animation of “The Little Mermaid” achieved a global box office record of more than 200 million US dollars, and won the Oscar for the best original soundtrack and song. In addition to the stunning underwater special effects, the new adapted live-action version also has gorgeous scenes of the award-winning song “Under the Sea” with fishes flying, gorgeous pictures of fireworks and explosions, as well as lifelike real animal characters and exquisitely synthesized computer-generated images of the Little Mermaid. (CGI).

In terms of songs, Aaron Menken, the composer of the original animation, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, a talented musician in “Full House”, collaborated for the first time to create lyrics and music, tailor-made songs for characters that did not sing originally, which are as beautiful as classic songs New song; Robert Marshall, the gold award-winning director of “Chicago”, once again displayed his talent as a choreographer in the background of musicals, and designed many singing and dancing bridges, which must be very enjoyable.

As for today’s Oscars ceremony, Bailey has been invited as the award presenter for the second time in a row. Together with McCarthy, she released the official trailer of the live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” for the first time at the ceremony, which also set off another wave for the live broadcast of the ceremony. wave orgasm.

The live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” will be released in the United States on May 26, while Taiwan will be the first to release it on May 25, 2023.

