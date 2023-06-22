LIVE | Candidates for governor of Córdoba close the campaign

The electoral campaign ends tonight. They do it with different acts, headed by the candidates for governor and vice of the forces that will compete on Sunday.

Martin Llaryora closes in the Plaza de la Música

From 20 began the speeches. Myrian Prunotto, candidate for Lieutenant Governor; the governor of the province, Juan Schiaretti; and that the closure be in charge of Martín Llaryora, candidate for governor.

On stage, it’s packed with candidates. With Manuel Calvo, lieutenant governor and campaign manager, at the helm. Nor will Senator Alejandra Vigo be missing.

Judge will go to the Quality space

The closing of Juntos por el Cambio begins with some delays in the Quality space (Red Cross at 200).

The speeches of Marcos Carasso, candidate for lieutenant governor, Rodrigo de Loredo, candidate for mayor of the city of Córdoba are expected. Luis Juez, the alliance’s candidate for governor, will close.

I believe in Córdoba and the K

The Creo en Córdoba de Todos campaign began at 7:30 p.m., at the Unión Eléctrica club (Avenida Madrid 2,599). Gabriela Estévez, candidate for lieutenant governor, and Federico Alesandri, candidate for governor will speak.

