LIVE | Córdoba: 32 municipalities and communes vote for mayors and community leaders in another #SuperSunday

On today’s day, 32 municipalities and communes of departments in the interior of the province will vote: Calamunchita, Colón, Juárez Celman, Marcos Juárez, Minas, Río Cuarto, Río Primero, San Alberto, San Javier, San Justo, Santa María, Tercero Arriba and Union.

Of the 32 locations that are going to vote, three will go with a single list after having closed agreements between the different parties. These are General Fotheringham (Tercero Arriba), La Playa (Minas) and Kilometer 658 – Pedro E. Vivas (Río Primero).

The cold day, with temperatures below 10 degrees, delayed the arrival of voters to the different schools, so that at this point in the day, an average of 15% of the register was barely covered.

It is estimated that from noon and throughout the afternoon the flow of voters will rise.

Next, the departments in which there will be municipal elections:

Calamuchita Department

The Summit. The graduate in Social Work, Silvana Torres, will be the candidate who leads the list of the ruling party to succeed the current mayor, Daniel López. At the other extreme, there will be Lucas Giménez, from Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba.

The Rears. Pedro Giménez of the neighborhood party Tradición y Progreso will face María Inés Ramello, candidate of the ruling party.

San Ignacio. Claudio Caballero will compete for the La Concertación FORJA party and Adrián Urbani for the San Ignacio Neighborhood Union.

Villa del Dique. The official Ricardo Scoles (“United for Villa del Dique”) is up for re-election. For the opposition party, Emiliano Torres is the candidate of “Somos Villa del Dique”, in an alliance between radicals and PRO.

Villa General Belgrano. Three lists will participate: the current mayor Oscar Santarelli (We United for Córdoba), Liliana González (Together for Change) and Alejandro Montbrun (Humanist Party).

Villa Rumipal. Julio Gantus of the officialdom with the stamp United by Rumipal; Nino Theiler, of Together for Change and going for his first nomination; and Victoria Pita, of the Villa Rumipal Neighborhood Union.

Villa Yacanto. Rodolfo Musumeci, brother of the current mayor for the neighborhood space Todos por Yacanto; Facundo Martínez (Independent Neighborhood); Fernando Moiso, from Yacanto Avanza and Esteban Parodi, from United for Yacanto.

Colon Department

Golden water. Supported by the current mayor, Orlando Belli, Juan Pablo Moyano (UCR) will run; Albert Schwarz (Golden Water Project, an alliance between the Christian Democratic Party and the Federal People’s Union); and Miguel Aguirre (United for Golden Water, an alliance between the Golden Water Neighborhood Union and Together for Golden Water).

General Paz Station. Three candidates are presenting themselves: Darío Aratta (We do for General Paz), Diego Nieto (Popular Party-General Paz Union) and Zulma Moyano (Together for General Paz).

Jesus Maria. Federico Zárate, the official candidate of Juntos por el Cambio, will face off against the Peronist Mauro di Poi, from the Unidos por Jesús María label, and Daniel Gatica, from Encuentro Vecinal Córdoba.

Juárez Celman Department

Bengolea. Jorgelina Domínguez (United for Córdoba) and Horacio Cuello (United for Bengolea) will face each other.

Huanchilla. Romina Brunetta (We do for Córdoba) will face María Romina Oberto (Together for Change). The current mayor, Carlos Benítez is Brunetta’s husband.

Saint Euphemia. The current mayor, Gerardo Allende (Union for Córdoba) will face Adriana Ladrone (Together for Change).

Department Marcos Juarez

lions. The current mayor, Fabián Francioni (Leones Crece), faces Mauricio Rosso (Together for Change).

Mount Ox. Mariano Calamante will be the candidate for the “Todos por Monte Buey” label and will face Pablo Masei, son of the current local development minister, with the “Juntos Somos Monte Buey” label, from Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba.

Rio Cuarto Department

The Fig Trees. Andrea Jurado (Federal Neighborhood Union) will face Sergio ‘Ticucho’ San Martín (Together for Change) and Giafranco Lucchesi (United for Las Higueras).

Small. The ruling party will be represented by Leonardo Cravero (Federal Neighborhood Union). The current President of the Commune, Jorgelina Soardo, will integrate the list of candidates for legislators of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba. Cristian Argüello is the candidate of Together for Change.

Rio Primero Department

The Crispin. It is the only commune of the Río Primero Department that will elect a Communal President. The current president, Cintia Gutiérrez, will go for re-election through Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba) and Hernán Maidana will be the representative of JxC. 275 voters are authorized to vote at the Domingo Faustino Sarmiento School.

Monte Cristo. The current mayor, Verónica Gazzoni, is running for re-election under the label Juntos por Monte Cristo and will face Daniel Alejandro Haniewicz, from Hacemos por Córdoba.

piquillin. Justicialism supports the lawyer David Moreno, while the UCR decided on Professor David Obregón; and Franco Carrara, for dissident radicalism.

Rio Seco Department

The corner place. They face Ariel Acosta (United by La Rinconada) and Luis Ludueña, from Together for Change.

San Alberto Department

Saint Peter. Silvia Cabezas (We do it for Córdoba); Eduardo Escudero (United for San Pedro); Alejandro Almedo (Córdoba Neighborhood Meeting) and Gustavo Podoba (La Libertad Avanza).

Saint Xavier Department

Saint Joseph. Gustavo Suárez will represent Together for Change, facing Carina Díaz (We Make United for Córdoba) and Américo Gómez (Neighborhood Meeting).

Villa Dolores. Maximiliano Rivarola will go for the municipal government under the Movimiento Ciudadano label; Juan Pereryra, father of the current mayor, will do it with Forge Concentration. Gloria Pereyra is a candidate for councilor and integrates the list of applicants for provincial legislators of Together for Change. Meanwhile, Cristina Vidal, partner of legislator Oscar González, represents United for Villa Dolores and has the support of the provincial government; Martín Celli, for Neighborhood Meeting; Rocío Nicoletti, from the Libertarian Party; Martín Sabas, from the Popular Front; and Ángel Salcedo, from Vecinalismo Independiente, complete the list of candidates.

Department San Justo

Devoted. The current mayor Adrián Rinero, of Together for Change, will go for his re-election. Opposite will be Ricardo Daniele, from Somos Devoto.

mortars. Three lists will be presented: Valeria Gandino for the ruling party (Together for Change); in the Kirchner space under the name United by Mortars goes Ider Peretti; and Sebastián Demarchi (Alternative).

Saturnino M. Laspiur. Horacio Depetris (United for Laspiur) will face the pro-government candidate Adrián Casildo Lozano, from Juntos por Laspiur.

Santa Maria Apartment

Dam Boy. They will compete Melina Reta, for United for Dique Chico, candidate of the ruling party and wife of the current community chief, Niño Pérez; Darío Dalbalcon from Together for Change; Abel Cistaro for Avancemos Juntos for Dique Chico; and Mariano Gallardo for the PRO.

Union Department

Ballesteros. For the ruling party, Walter Rodríguez will go with the Federal Neighborhood Union; Oder Gaspar Actis with Together for Change and Graciela Sánchez, from United for Ballesteros.

Ballesteros Sud. Marcos Rivadera has the support of the mayor of the town and vice president of neighborhoodism in the province, Carolina Jara; while Elena Bertero will be the candidate for United for Ballesteros Sud.

Mount Lena. Gustavo Isoardo, who will face Nazareno Jesús Demarchi, from United for Monte Leña, is running for the Neighborhood Union.

Morrison. Mayor Gustavo Reitano will seek his re-election with the Federal Neighborhood Union seal, facing Marcelo Seraffini, from United for Morrison.