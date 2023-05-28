Home » LIVE | First Electoral Super Sunday: Voting closed in 21 locations
LIVE | First Electoral Super Sunday: Voting closed in 21 locations

At 6:00 p.m., the tables of 21 towns that elect mayor and community leaders closed. In eight other towns there will be no election because only lists were presented. The vote was “a formality.”

Now the vote count is awaited.

In Canals, Edgar Bruno plans to host the Martin Llaryora festivities. He seeks re-election and presents himself as one of the founders of the Lasotista group La Militante.

Cruz Alta also has another taste. The candidate for mayor Daniel Passerini is from there. Agustín González, the current community chief, seeks his re-election with a seamless Peronism.

In Coronel Moldes, Gustavo Argüello, current vice mayor, seeks to retain that municipality for Peronism. The opposition arrived fragmented into three alliances with two candidates: Sergio Vizzo (MID), Jesús Díaz (Moldes Avanza) and Ezequiel Moiso (Together for Change). In the provincial command of Together for Change there are expectations.

In Laguna Larga, Mayor Matías Torres Cena is trying to retain power against councilor Pablo Villalón (Together for Change), who received explicit support during the campaign from Patricia Bullrich and other figures from Together for Change.

The result of the town of Lozada, in the Santa María department, transcends the county limit: prevented from going by the re-re, “Coco” Girotti boosts Franco Oviedo. The PRO, for its part, has as its candidate the suspended Peronist legislator Eduardo Serrano, who is being judicially investigated for an alleged case of gender violence. Finally, the UCR distanced itself from the play of its partners and postulates Adrián Maldonado.

In Potrero de Garay they face Gerardo Martínez, who is competing for Peronism; Silvia Suárez, from the Libertarian Party; and Melina Stefell, from Together for Change. The performance of the libertarian candidate is one of the notes of this election day.

The mayor of Capilla de Sitón, the radical Mario Centurión, wants re-election against the Justicialista Gustavo Fuentes and the Kirchnerista Alfredo Centurión.

UNIQUE LISTS

The eight localities with a single list are:

Aldea Santa Maria (Daniela Imola)

Assunta (Evelyn Artusso)

Benjamin Gould (Alain Correa)

Colonia Bismarck (Leandro Vignani)

Colonia Bremen (Jackeline Ojeda)

Diazábal (John Paul Vassi)

The Islets (Claudio Boretto)

San Jose de las Salinas (Marcelo Ruiz)

