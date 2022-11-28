Live Nation may face split, Kanye West participates in the US presidential election, a third of people are still listening to pirated copies

Weekly Quick Facts big company >> IFPI released the 2022 “Participation in Music” report >> Tencent Music released “Summary of 2022 Overseas Distribution of Tencent Musicians” >> Universal Music label launches high-quality classical music streaming service >> SOUNDCLOUD OFFERS 50% DISCOUNT ON ITS “NEXT PRO” PLAN >> Announcement of the winners of the American Music Awards >> Taylor Swift concert ticket sales provoke public outrage, the US Congress will hold hearings to investigate >> FUGA establishes partnership with electronic music group Insomniac Music >> Utopia Music Mass Layoffs Worldwide >> NetEase Cloud Music and Avex Reached Contract Renewal Agreement data control >> Warner Music’s recorded music revenue in the third quarter was US$1.244 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13.1% capital market >> HYBE Acquires Stake in Korean Game Developer FLINT >>musician financing platform beatBread completes fundraising of US$100 million >> Music event platform Xceed raises 2 million euros music marketing >> Zhongmeng Music and Digiway jointly launched the digital collection of “Chaodai Universe Rap Alliance” Artist News >> Warner Chappell Music signs global management agreement with Amy Allen >> Warner Music signed the famous Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak >> Yu Zhen signed with Oxygen Entertainment >> Good Morning Signing Dream Music >> Iggy Azalea sells rights to Domain Capital for eight-figure sum >> Kanye West announced his participation in the US presidential election >> BMG Acquires the Recording Rights of the German Pop-Rock Band FOOLS GARDEN >> Wu Yifan was sentenced to 13 years of additional deportation at the first instance live entertainment >> Official announcement of Mirror Mirror Music Festival >> QQ Music Fusion Hip-Hop Ceremony Nominees Announced >> QQ Music Special Presentation “Healing·Sleep Concert” >> M-Zone World Cup Music Festival officially announced the lineup >> Honor of Kings x QQ Music jointly presented the Chinese Music Concert “Hearing the Canyon Chinese Music” song of the week

big company

>> IFPI released the 2022 “Participation in Music” report, a third of people are still listening to pirated copies

Recently, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) released the 2022 “Participation in Music” report, revealing how the public consumes music.

The report shows that the average time spent listening to music per week is 20.1 hours, which means that fans are listening to music more than ever. In 2021, music fans will spend 18.4 hours listening to music. More than 45% of music fans choose paid subscription services as the main way they listen to music. 69% say listening to music is important to their mental health and exercise routine.

Additionally, another notable shift in the way people consume music is how they acquire it. On average, music fans around the world use six different ways to engage with music, including video and audio streaming, radio, television, film, games and short videos using music.

About 63% of all time spent on short-form video apps is spent on music-focused videos. Radio remains a popular way of acquiring music, with 73% of respondents saying they primarily consume music via radio.

Unlicensed music continues, with a third of respondents saying they use unlicensed or illegal means to listen to music. Among 16-24 year olds, this rises to 43%.

Finally, the report also pointed out that 96% of music lovers in China listen to music through authorized audio streaming services, 94% use short videos, and 76% have watched live broadcasts recently. Chinese music fans spend an average of 28.3 hours per week listening to music, and their favorite genres include C-pop, pop music, classical music, Chinese folk songs, Chinese hip-hop/rap, K-pop, etc.

Based on responses from more than 44,000 respondents in 22 countries, the report is the largest study of its kind. The study was conducted among Internet populations aged 16-64 in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and America. This study was also conducted among 16-44 year olds in China, India, Indonesia and Nigeria.

>> Tencent Music released “Summary of 2022 Overseas Distribution of Tencent Musicians”

On November 21, the Tencent Musician Open Platform under Tencent Music released the “Summary of 2022 Overseas Distribution of Tencent Musicians”.

As of October 2022, nearly 40% of newly-launched musicians’ works actively choose to be released overseas. With the help of Tencent’s overseas distribution business of musicians, a total of 185,000 excellent original songs have been successfully released overseas and put on the shelves of world-renowned music platforms.

In the first half of this year alone, the overseas distribution revenue of these musicians increased by a maximum of 835%, and the playback volume of a single work increased by a maximum of 4,800%. Excellent musicians are using their talents to show the charm of Chinese music to the world. Their works have won the love of overseas music fans on 150 mainstream digital streaming platforms in 200 countries and regions.

Among them, the song “Blessing” included in the “Never Ending Farewell” album by Tencent musician Zhu Jingxi Akini Jing&Chace has been featured on the global monthly selection of the international authoritative music review website Pitchfork; in addition, singer-songwriter Liu Shuang With the song “Sprinkler”, it was successfully recommended by overseas official platforms.

>> Universal Music label launches high-quality classical music streaming service

· On November 21, Deutsche Grammophon (DG), a subsidiary of Universal Music, announced the launch of STAGE+, a high-quality classical music streaming service.

In the press release, STAGE+ was described as a groundbreaking service and called the latest milestone in the digital evolution of classical music. According to the STAGE+ website, a subscription to the service costs €14.90 per month, or €149 per year.

The move quickly brought into focus two emerging music business trends, one of which is the resurgence of classical music in the streaming age. The growing popularity of classical music among younger listeners has attracted the attention of tech giant Apple, which bought Netherlands-based classical music streaming service Primephonic last year.

Another important aspect of this move is that Universal Music has become the latest major label to launch its own music streaming service after Sony Music launched Mora Qualitas, a high-resolution music streaming service in 2019.

In the future, STAGE+ will compete in the market with Spotify, Apple’s yet-to-be-released classical music app, classical music service Idagio, Qobuz and Tidal.

STAGE+ said subscribers can watch exclusive live premieres, including concerts, opera shows, music videos, documentaries, behind-the-scenes interviews and albums from DG and Decca’s repertoire, in Hi-Res audio and Dolby Panorama. available in audio form.

It is reported that the STAGE+ service will provide subscribers with 4k video and Atmos music on TV, mobile and web. In the premiere program on STAGE+, Víkingur Ólafsson will perform pieces from his latest album “From Afar”.

>> SOUNDCLOUD OFFERS 50% DISCOUNT ON ITS “NEXT PRO” PLAN

On November 21, SoundCloud is offering 50% off its “Next Pro” plan, which includes unlimited uploads and posting.

SoundCloud says on its website that Next Pro will only be discounted for the first year of subscription, and that it includes everything in Next Plus, plus unlimited track uploads and a premium profile badge.

Next Pro, which normally costs $12.50/month, was previously known as “Pro Unlimited.” Last month, SoundCloud renamed its artist service platform “Repost” to “SoundCloud for Artists”, and “Pro Unlimited” also changed its name.

>> Announcement of the winners of the American Music Awards

On November 21, the winners of the 2022 AMA American Music Awards will be announced.

Taylor Swift won six awards including Artist of the Year, Most Popular MV, Most Popular Female Pop Singer, Most Popular Pop Album, Most Popular Pop Song, and Most Popular Country Music Female Singer, becoming the biggest winner tonight. Harry Styles won the Most Popular Pop Male Singer, Dove Cameron won the Newcomer of the Year award, and BTS won the Most Popular Pop Group and Best K-pop Artist.

P!nk, Bebe Rexha, Anitta, GloRilla, Cardi B, Imagine Dragons, Charlie Puth, Lionel Richie, Lil Baby, Dove Cameron, Stevie Wonder and more brought live performances.

>> Taylor Swift concert ticket sales provoke public outrage, the US Congress will hold hearings to investigate

On November 22, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mike Lee, chairmen of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Panel on Antitrust and Consumer Rights, confirmed that they will hold hearings to investigate the “lack of competition in the ticketing industry.” Hearing dates and witnesses will be announced at a later date.

Just last week, the state attorneys general of Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania responded to the massive dissatisfaction caused by Taylor Swift’s tour during the pre-sale stage, and the US Department of Justice will also launch an antitrust investigation.

The tour was sold by Live Nation’s Ticketmaster, and was organized by Live Nation’s rival AEG. The breakdown of the ticketing system has led to calls, including from MPs, for Live Nation and Ticketmaster to be split.

>> FUGA establishes partnership with electronic music group Insomniac Music

· On November 23, FUGA, a B2B distributor of Downtown Music Holdings, established a new partnership with the American electronic music group Insomniac Music Group (IMG).

FUGA will provide distribution, marketing and recording services for several major labels under IMG, such as HARD Recs, Bassrush Records, Factory 93 Records, Lost In Dreams Records, etc. As a result of the agreement, IMG and its brands gain access to more than 260 DSPs around the world.

In addition, IMG also cooperates with Downtown Neighboring Rights, another subsidiary of Downtown Music Holdings. Artists under Downtown Neighboring Rights include Justin Bieber, Ella Fitzgerald, Sub Pop Records and Young T & Bugsy.

>> Utopia Music Mass Layoffs Worldwide

· On November 24, it was confirmed that Utopia Music had undergone multiple rounds of large-scale layoffs.

Utopia has a global team of 1,200 people. Sources said the layoffs were mainly from Utopia’s core team, including some senior management and technical workforce.

A spokesperson for Utopia Music said: “Like many growth companies in today’s macroeconomic environment, Utopia is changing its internal structure to optimize its business.”

News of Utopia’s layoffs follows a wave of layoffs sweeping the global music industry. Just last week, Spotify rival Anghami revealed it would lay off 22% of its workforce. This follows news in August that SoundCloud’s global workforce has been reduced by about 20%.

>> NetEase Cloud Music and Avex Reached Contract Renewal Agreement

· On November 24th, Netease Cloud Music announced that it has reached a contract renewal agreement with the Japanese comprehensive entertainment company Avex Group. In the future, the two parties will continue to give full play to their respective advantages and provide more high-quality music content for Chinese music lovers.

According to public information, the Avex Group was founded in 1988. It started from operating record rentals, and established the “avex trax” label in 1990. After that, it expanded its businesses such as performance brokerage, performance entertainment, and IP business. Now it has become Japan’s largest comprehensive entertainment company.

The group owns well-known artists such as Ayumi Hamasaki, Ai Otsuka, Kumi Koda, GENERATIONS from EXILE TRIBE, Awesome City Club, Dai Hirai, NAQT VANE, etc., and has extensive influence worldwide.

data control

>> Warner Music’s recorded music revenue in the third quarter was US$1.244 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13.1%

· On November 22, Warner Music (WMG) announced its financial report for the third quarter as of the end of September (the financial year is the fourth quarter).

Warner Music’s total revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was US$1.497 billion, a year-on-year increase of 16%. Among them, recorded music revenue this quarter was US$1.244 billion, a year-on-year increase of 13.1%. This revenue increase was driven by a 33.3% year-over-year increase in artist services and other expanded-rights revenues, which reflected growth in merchandising and concert promotion revenues.

In recorded music revenue, streaming revenue was $774 million, a year-on-year increase of 4.7%. While subscription revenue continued to grow, subscription revenue was somewhat negatively impacted by a slowdown in market-related advertising-supported revenue, currency fluctuations and new deals with digital partners.

Meanwhile, entity revenue fell 3.1% year-over-year to $123 million, mainly due to exchange rate fluctuations; licensing revenue reached $87 million, up 38.1% year-over-year, mainly due to higher broadcast fees, synchronization rights, and other activities. Top-selling artists of the quarter include Ed Sheeran, Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa and Lizzo.

In addition, Warner Music’s songwriting copyright revenue in the third quarter was US$254 million, a year-on-year increase of 32.3%. Among them, digital music song and song copyright revenue increased by 37% year-on-year, reflecting the continued growth of streaming services and new opportunities for digital transactions.

capital market

>> HYBE Acquires Stake in Korean Game Developer FLINT

·November 21 news, Korean entertainment giant HYBE is entering the game industry, the acquisition of the popular game “Dragon Blaze” developer Flint’s shares.

Financial terms of the deal, including the size of the stake, were not disclosed.

HYBE said it will add a game development and distribution division to its existing record label, talent agency, music production company, event management and concert production company, and music rights management company.

>> Music financing platform beatBread completes USD 100 million fundraising

On November 22, beatBread plans to accelerate its growth in the field of music financing, and has reached a US$100 million institutional fund cooperation with asset management company Variant Investments.

In February, beatBread raised $34 million in a seed round led by fintech-focused venture capital firm Deciens Capital. Over the summer, beatBread struck what it described as a “seven-figure artist financing deal” with singer-songwriter Elley Duhé, the company’s biggest deal to date.

BeatBread was founded in November 2020 and has advanced over 500 payments to musicians and labels, ranging from $1,000 to $2 million per artist, in order to get some share of the music library revenue, if the musician is willing , and can also do deals on unreleased music. These prepayments earn a share of the artist’s streaming and playback revenue for a period of the artist’s choosing.

>> Music event platform Xceed raises 2 million euros

· On November 23, Xceed, a music event platform, announced that it has completed a financing of 2 million euros.

The company says it enables live event organizers and event venues to “digitize their online presence and marketing.” In addition to connecting music lovers to music events, the Xceed platform also helps venues manage their staff, marketing, tickets, facilities and guest list systems, with 30 million total bookings on the platform to date.

Estonia’s Trind Ventures (which has invested in companies such as Sonarworks) led the round, which also included Berlin’s Best Nights VC (Jägermeister’s VC) and Helsinki’s super Capital.

Xceed reiterated that it closed a €550,000 pre-seed round in 2015 and a €2.3 million seed round in October 2019. Executives intend to use the latest funding to enhance enterprise technology and expand into new markets.

music marketing

>> Zhongmeng Music and Digiway jointly launched the digital collection of “Chaodai Universe Rap Alliance”

· On November 21, Zhongmeng Music and artist Digiway jointly launched the digital collection of “Chaodai Universe Rap Alliance”.

Digiway and WHYSTOP searched for inspiration from Chinese rap, and invited artists GAI Zhou Yan, VAVA Mao Yanqi, Ai Re AIR, BRIDGE BRIDGE, Good Morning, Will WILL.T, FOX Hu Tianyu and Wudu L4WUDU to travel through In the famous work “Tide Generation”, and based on these popular rappers, a new limited digital collection series of “Tide Generation Cosmic Rap Peak” was created. The series of digital collections “Peak of Chaodai Universe Rap” is now officially available on Dewu, and a limited number of draws will be launched for sale.

Artist News

>> Warner Chappell Music signs global management agreement with Amy Allen

· On November 21, Warner Chappell Music (WCM) signed a global management agreement with singer-songwriter Amy Allen.

Amy Allen has written songs for singers such as Harry Styles, Halsey, Selena Gomez, and Lizzo. She was nominated for Album of the Year for Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” and Lizzo’s “Special,” and she just became one of the singer-songwriters nominated for “Songwriter of the Year” at the 65th Grammy Awards Award established for the first time by Les Mills.

>> Warner Music signed the famous Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak

· On November 21, Warner Music Group signed a contract with Saudi female singer Dalia Mubarak in order to expand its share in the fast-growing Middle East music market.

Dalia Mubarak is one of Saudi Arabia’s most famous female stars and a leading figure in a new generation of Arab musicians. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is the first Saudi musician signed by Warner Music since its investment in the Middle East.

>> Yu Zhen signed with Oxygen Entertainment

On November 21, Yu Zhenguan, a pioneer singer-songwriter of Generation Z, announced to join Oxygen Entertainment OXYGEN, officially opening a multi-dimensional cooperation with Kenn Wu. Yu Zhen is the first artist signed by Oxygen Entertainment.

Kenn Wu, CEO of Oxygen Entertainment, is a producer nominated for the 30th Taiwan Golden Melody Awards. He has worked with Jackie Chan, Leehom Wang, Yi Yangqianxi, Jacky Cheung, Wang Feng, and GAI. In the past two years, Kenn Wu has successively served as the music director of “The New Generation of Rap” and the chief music director of “Tomorrow’s Creation Project”. , gradually became known to the public.

In “The New Generation of Rap”, Yu Zhen’s “She and She and Her” aroused strong empathy from the audience with its distinctive female perspective. After the show, the number of songs played on station B soared to millions, and the topic popularity also broke through Ten million.

>> Good Morning Signing Dream Music

· On November 22, members of Free-Out and Round_2, Morning Morning, officially joined Kind Dream Music.

Morning Morning is a member of the Champion League of “China Rap Peak Showdown” and the national champion of the second season of “Rap Listen to Me”. At the end of 2022, the Zhongmeng family, which has top rap musicians such as GAI Zhou Yan, VaVa Mao Yanqi, Ai Re AIR, Brigi Bridge, L4WUDU Li Qiaozhou, FOX Hu Tianyu, Will Will.T, will add another powerful player .

>> Iggy Azalea sells rights to Domain Capital for eight figures

· On November 22, Iggy Azalea sold the master tape recording copyright and songwriting copyright to Domain Capital at an eight-figure price.

The news comes after Domain announced earlier this month that it had closed a $700 million funding round.

The agreement covers 100% of Iggy Azalea’s existing albums, including 3 studio albums “The New Classic”, “In My Defense”, “The End of an Era” and 4 EPs “Survive The Summer”, “Wicked Lips”, “Glory”, “Change Your Life”. It also includes hits such as “Fancy”, “Problem”, and “Black Widow”.

There is a clause in the agreement stating that Iggy will still be able to generate income through his own work in the future and that when it comes to new music projects, he still has absolute control over the distribution and copyright of the work.

As an independent artist and owner of the Bad Dreams label, Iggy plans to release new music next year and will sign a new record publishing agreement with Sony Music Publishing.

>> Kanye West announced his participation in the US presidential election

On November 22, American rap superstar Kanye West officially announced that he will participate in the 2024 US presidential election.

At present, a campaign team has been organized and related peripheral products have been launched. Kanye participated in the presidential election for the first time in 2020, and in the end he only received 67,000 votes, but he did not give up. He said at the time that he would come again. On the 24th, Kanye released the first promotional video for the 2024 presidential campaign.

>> BMG Acquires the Recording Rights of the German Pop-Rock Band FOOLS GARDEN

· On November 24, BMG announced the acquisition of the recording rights of the German pop rock band FOOLS GARDEN.

The deal includes recordings of all of the band’s albums released between 1991 and 2003, including the self-titled Fool’s Garden (1991), Once In A Blue Moon (1993), the landmark Dish Of The Day (1995), “Go And Ask Peggy For The Principal Thing” (1997), “For Sale” (2000), “25 Miles To Kissimmee” (2003). Among them, “Dish Of The Day” included the band’s masterpiece “Lemon Tree”, and the total play volume on Spotify has reached nearly 400 million.

>> Wu Yifan was sentenced to 13 years in the first instance with additional deportation

· On the morning of November 25th, the Beijing Chaoyang Court publicly pronounced the sentence of the first instance on the defendant Wu Yifan’s case of rape and mob for fornication. One year and ten months, several crimes were punished together, and it was decided to implement a fixed-term imprisonment of 13 years, plus deportation.

After the trial, it was found that from November to December 2020, the defendant, Wu Yifan, took advantage of the opportunity of three drunken women who did not know how to resist or could not resist, and forcibly had sex with them in his residence; on July 1, 2018, In his residence, Wu Yifan, together with others, organized two other women to engage in promiscuous activities after drinking. The Chaoyang District People’s Court held that Wu Yifan’s actions constituted the crime of rape and the crime of gathering a crowd for promiscuity, and should be punished in accordance with the law. According to the facts of Wu Yifan’s crime, the nature, circumstances and harmful consequences of the crime, the court made the above judgment.

live entertainment

>> Official announcement of Mirror Mirror Music Festival

News on November 22, the inaugural Mirror Mirror Music Festival will be held during Art Basel on December 3 at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in Miami Beach Park.

Curated by Benji B and produced by Virgil Abloh Securities, the event will pay tribute to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, and Travis Scott, Skepta and Benji B will perform at the festival. Mirror Mirror Festival tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 23 at 10AM ET.

>> QQ Music Fusion Hip-Hop Ceremony Nominees Announced

· On November 23, the QQ Music Fusion Hip-Hop Festival was officially announced today, and the nomination list was announced simultaneously.

Most Popular Male Rapper: GAI, ICE, Liu Cong, Hot Dog, Ma Siwei;

Most Popular Female Rapper: Adawa, KyraZ, Naiwan, VaVa, Wan Nida;

Most popular rap groups: APEX, C BLOCK, DIGI GHETTO, Higher Brothers, Zhihuo Gang;

Best Rap Album: Alfred Jenni “Fuqi Temple”, Pharaoh “Ebb Tide”, GAI “Dukang”, GALI “Atlantis”, Ma Siwei “Humble Swag”.

>> QQ Music Special Presentation “Healing·Sleep Concert”

· On November 24, QQ Music Sleep Decompression Club joined hands with Shenzhen Binhai Art Center, Xilinmen Home Furnishing, and Zhang Kangming, a well-known healing musician, to present a special “Healing·Sleep Concert”.

The concert will be broadcast live on QQ Music online at 20:00 on November 24th. By creating a music scene of high mountains and flowing water and walking in the forest, the professional music sleep therapy will bring everyone to have a hearty dream.

>> M-Zone World Cup Music Festival officially announced the lineup

·Recently, the world‘s first full-scene digital-real fusion World Cup Metaverse Music Festival – the M-Zone World Cup Music Festival was officially announced. The first ceremony will be held on December 10.

The star lineup of the first grand ceremony is being announced one after another: Li Yuchun, a powerful Chinese songwriter and Chinese pop female singer, GEM Deng Ziqi, a full-time Chinese songwriter, Zhou Shen, a powerful male singer from mainland China, Jike Junyi, a female pop singer, and the new generation of creative men. Singer Zhang Yanqi and the “Sound Like a Summer Flower” contestant Xiahua Girls all confirmed their attendance.

This grand ceremony is hosted by China Mobile, the right-holding broadcaster of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. With the theme of “Yuanli Live·Field, Dynamic Boundless”, fans and music fans are invited to step into the music carnival of the Metaverse of the World Cup.

>> Honor of Kings x QQ Music jointly presented the Chinese Music Concert “Hearing the Canyon Chinese Music”

· On November 25th, the 2022 QQ Music×Glory of the King “Hear·Chinese Music” will be the first concert in the theater-“Hearing Canyon Chinese Music” will be staged on December 3rd at the Opera Hall of Shenzhen Binhai Art Center .

The Canyon Chinese Orchestra is composed of five outstanding young performers, namely: pipa player Li Bi, percussionist Lin Zhe, flute player Luo Meng, erhu player Huang Xiaoqing and guzheng player Zhang Xinfeng.

The “Hear·Chinese Music” label will also join hands with QQ Music to launch 12 cross-border Chinese music singles, and will invite Chinese singers, Chinese music masters, and cutting-edge musicians to cooperate with the Canyon Chinese Orchestra to jointly create a series of 3 shows The following performances will jointly perform the king’s new national music and inherit the traditional Chinese music culture.

song of the week

· On November 21, Li Ronghao’s ninth single “Black Plum Sauce” from his seventh album was officially released. Li Ronghao wrote the lyrics and composed music, and released the same music.

· On November 21, NINEONE Zhao Xinyue released the single “Youth Now”, Jin Lingyi wrote the lyrics and Hu Chen composed the song.

· On November 21, the ending song “Don’t Worry” of the TV series “The 28th Law of Love” sung by Mao Buyi was officially launched. It was composed by Chen Xi and released by Dumao Huyu.

·On ​​November 21st, Alan’s 15th anniversary collection “The Best Of alan” was officially launched, which included 20 music masterpieces and was released by Avex.

· On November 21st, the Electronic Music Alliance released the first project compilation “21st Century Sad Boys and Girls”, which contains a total of 4 songs, freshly produced and released.

·On ​​November 21, K-pop producer and executive JYPark released the retro dance single “Groove Back”, written by JYPark and released by JYP Entertainment.

· On November 22, Zhou Shen released the single “Liuguang”, the lyrics were written by Liang Peng, the music was composed by Cen Siyuan, and it was released by Zhenzuo Culture.

·On ​​November 22, Guowei VC, a representative British rock band in China, released their seventh studio album “Fairy Tales of Fruity VC”, which contains 9 songs and was released on Mercury.

· On November 22, Liu Boxin released the single “Destiny”, which was composed by Liu Boxin, arranged and composed with Mars Radio, and published by StreetVoice.

· On November 22, the original soundtrack of the ancient light comedy “Qingqing Daily” was officially launched, including 22 songs including “Qinghui” by the modern brother Liu Yuning. The composer Hu Xiaoou served as the music director and song producer, and the voice of the whale was released .

· On November 22, Tian Hongjie of the Qiyun Alliance released his first solo album “I heard a gust of wind blowing in my ____”, which included a total of 6 songs including the main title “Calm Below the Mood Level”, half in Cantonese and half in Mandarin Reflecting his love for Cantonese songs, Wah Haw Haw was released.

·On ​​November 22, BoA released the third mini-album “Forgive Me”, which contains a total of 6 songs. The main title of the same name was composed by BoA and released by SM Entertainment.

· On November 23, the second chapter of the third anniversary special project “Sound at Three Times” of the Times Youth League “The Season with You” was officially launched. Member Liu Yaowen participated in the lyrics and composition, and was released by Times Fengjun.

·On ​​November 23, Modern Sky’s new heavy band Bewilder Baiwudao released a new single “Hope You”. Member Wizi wrote the lyrics and composed music, and Modern Sky released it.

· On November 23, Hu Xia released the single “Luoxue”, composed by Tan Jiexi, written by Jin Lingyi, and released by Zhenzuo Culture.

· On November 23, Lian Huaiwei released the first lyrical love song “Dotted Lines”, Wang Yaoyang wrote the lyrics and composed the music, and released it on Liubai Film and Television.

· On November 23, Kenshi Yonezu released the complete EP “KICK BACK”, which includes the opening song “KICK BACK” of the animation “Chain Saw Man” and the new song “Shame ずかしくってしょうがねえ (I’m Sorry)”, both songs were composed by Yonezu Xuanshi wrote the lyrics and composed the music, which was released by Sony Music.

On November 24th, Wang Yuan’s new album “Living Room Carnival” B side “Flicker” was officially launched. The B side included three songs “Living Room Carnival”, “Vacant State” and “I Can Light the Torch by myself”, and the new song “Living Room Carnival” Written and composed by Wang Yuan, released by ROY STUDIO.

· On November 24, the first single “Borrowed Happiness” of Migu Music’s special project music album “Fan Story” was officially launched, sung by the tour group band, and the next three songs will also be launched on Migu Music one after another.

· On November 25th, Coco Lee released the single “PLAYBOY”, composed by Sun Qiaozhi, and released by Warner Music.

· On November 25th, Wang Sulong released the new album “21st Century Romance” with the title “Why Sadness Keeps Replaying”. issued.

· On November 25th, Zhu Xingjie released a new single “The Rainy Season Never Comes”. Zhu Xingjie wrote the lyrics and composed the music, and it was released on the sky.

·On ​​November 25th, INTO 1 Zando released a new single “I’m from…”, written by Lan Xiangyuan, composed by Kiyoshi Ikegami, and released by AVEX Entertainment.

· On November 25th, Alan Walker, the leader of electronic music, released the new additional single “Ritual” of “Walkerverse Pt Ⅱ”, composed by Alan Walker, written by Mats Lie Skåre, and released by Sony Music.

