Live: the results of the Elections in San Juan

The citizens of the province of San Juan went to the polls this Sunday to vote for governor and lieutenant governor, in elections postponed since, last May, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation decided to give rise to a proposal of unconstitutionality of the candidacy to the re-election of President Sergio Uñac.

With the provincial leader present at the center of the campaign, although with no chance of being a candidate, the ruling party’s candidate is his brother and national senator, Rubén Uñac.

In addition to having a seat in the Upper House, Rubén Uñac was lieutenant governor between 2007 and 2011 together with then-governor José Luis Gioja, who also appears as part of the electoral offer and seeks to repeat the results of 2003, 2007 and 2011.

For Together for Change, the national deputy Marcelo Orrego participates, although there are also four other candidates who add up for that space: Sergio Vallejos, who requested before the Court the suspension of the elections and the challenge of Uñac; Marcelo Arancibia-Oscar Marconi (Together); and Eduardo Cáceres-Romina López (San Juan al Futuro).

The businessman close to Javier Milei Agustín Ramírez joined the contest, as well as Paola Miers-Carlos Arsenio Iramain (El Regido de la Libertad); and Yolanda Agüero-Gastón Briozzo (Libertarians) for the Desarrollo y Libertad group.

None of the formulas has the recognition of the founded libertarian of La Libertad Avanza. Through a statement, Milei explained: “La Libertad Avanza clarifies that it does not officially participate in the elections in the province of San Juan, nor does it support any candidate. The space that postulates Javier Milei for the presidency does will compete with a ballot for national senators and deputies in said district in the PASO and general elections on August 13 and October 22”.

The Left Front presents a unit list headed by teacher Cristian Jurado.

There were 603,276 people from San Juan empowered to choose their next governor from among 10 candidates by the Open Democratic Participation System (SIPAD), similar to the Ley de Lemas.

More than 60% of the register had attended shortly after 4:00 p.m. to cast their vote, according to estimates released by sources from the province’s Electoral Tribunal. The percentage of voters increased significantly in a few hours, since until noon only 24% of those registered had voted.

Shortly after noon, the Provincial Electoral Tribunal estimated that around 7:00 p.m. there could already be a trend that will be confirmed no later than 9:00 p.m. complicated.

