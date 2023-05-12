Live With The New Balance “Central Life” flash mob event allows everyone to experience “everyday beauty”

Live With The New Balance “Central Life” Flash Mob Event

The event combines the life philosophy of the New Balance brand and the core inspiration of the Live With The New Balance clothing series. It is based on the creations of four artists: illustrator PK, designer Seiji Matsumoto, fashion illustrator Mr. Slowboy, and illustrator Naijel Graph. presented. New Balance reproduces urban life elements such as galleries, convenience stores, and food trucks through simple brushstrokes and warm designs, and outlines the concept of “central life” with wit and ingenuity.

New Balance Mart “sells” the good things in life

New Balance Gallery Spotlights Inspirational Works of Four Artists

New Balance food truck recreates the casual and leisurely food corner in the city

Ambient lighting combined with artist paintings creates a romantic atmosphere

As night falls, the lights suspended on the art installation gradually light up

The Live With The New Balance “Central Life” pop-up event will continue until May 15th, arousing consumers’ yearning for a better life with a relaxed and leisurely summer atmosphere, and more importantly, with interesting on-site installations and close to daily life The interactive experience conveys the life philosophy of the New Balance brand and encourages consumers to explore their own beautiful life inwardly.

New Balance encourages consumers to “live from the heart”

Event and Product Information

Live With The New Balance “Centripetal life”Flash event location:

Basement 1 Mezzanine (LG1), Shanghai International Trade Plaza, No. 999 Huaihai Middle Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai

Live With The New BalanceClothing series release information:

The series is sold in some offline stores and New Balance applets, JD.com, Tmall, Dewu and other online channels