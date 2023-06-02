Living in Patagonia and finding, on any given day, the Snowy and beautiful Route of the 7 Lakes

Living in Patagonia was a dream, and today a reality. María Marchetti and Mauro Cacciatore are from La Plata and in February of last year they decided to leave the diagonals loaded with cars, the squares full of young people, the fear of insecurity to come and live in San Martín de los Andes, with its quiet streets, its forests full of animals and beautiful landscapes that these days are dyed with the white of the snow.

“We got to know San Martín on vacation. We liked the place, the city is fucked by insecurity, and there are many people, too much. We threw ourselves the haul of coming and we’re already staying, ”says María and adds that her friends, Miel, Laguerta and Delila, also joined her in the move.

Mauro is a music teacher, she is a physical education teacher, but a new job, tied to enjoyment, added to their schedules. Since they came to the south, as they traveled places, They thought it was cool to do an Instagram for their friends and family to see what a beautiful place they live.

They opened the account @vivamoslapatagonia and “it seems they liked it because a lot of people started to follow us and we began to perfect it.”

On Saturday of the last long weekend it had snowed and the forecast announced that the sun would rise that day. “We said we have to go for a walk, so we grabbed the car and We started for Villa la Angostura, there we filmed a video, because the road was white, snowy, beautiful”.

They were going slowly, without rushing, as one should go through this place, especially since the snow had fallen non-stop all night before. “It’s so nice that the slower you go the better. It is our second here, but we are just as surprised as in the first, plus the snow, it is magical”.

They went all the way from the 7 lakes and they went to Bahía Brava to eat some sandwiches with a view of the lake.

“I’m going to live in the south”

These days, hehe snowfall is beginning to return after this week’s break. In the streets of the city that receives them, the tranquility of the winter vigil is still lived. In a few weeks, everything will be filled again with tourists from the country, Chileans or Brazilians who come to enjoy the ski center.

Coexistence with nature, all the time, reminds them that they made a very good decision to come to the south. “We like to go trekking, to explore. It was a hobby that we couldn’t do there and We like it a lot here. You go for a walk in the mountains, you exercise and without a doubt you get oxygen, “says María.

If they have to choose their favorite places, they don’t hesitate, Quila Quina since they arrived he conquered them both. «I think because it has everything, forest trails, animals. We like them very much, we respect them, we are vegetarians and we enjoy their company.

Other things that enjoy is going out for a walk and picking wild fruits. «I like those apples, or the rosehip. Here I learned to make the sweet, it is delicious, just like the elder”, it is savored.

But not everything is the color of peace in the new house in the mountains. Living in paradise has its pros and cons. Sometimes the rainy autumns, the cold winter or the prices for tourists can put other tones to the experience. Even so, for María the balance is positive. “The truth is that we stay here, we don’t negotiate, we don’t care about them at all,” he says and laughs.

María and Mauro share their stories on the networks: Instagram: @vivamoslapatagonia, YouTube: vivamoslapatagonia and Tik tok: @vivamoslapatagonia



