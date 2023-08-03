Lizzo on everyone’s lips: allegations of sexual harassment and a “warm” denial from lawyers

On Thursday, Lizzo responded to allegations that she shamed her staff about her weight, calling the allegations in a lawsuit brought by former dancers “as unbelievable as they sound.”

Three of the pop star’s former dancers filed the lawsuit in Los Angeleswith allegations of employment law violations that include descriptions of what their lawyers consider shame and sexual harassment.

One of the allegations centers on a sex show in Amsterdam’s red-light district that dancers say they felt pressured to attend. in the show, Lizzo pressured her dancers to interact with the nude performers, lawsuit alleges.

It was learned that a dancer ultimately “agreed” to touching the breast of a nude performer out of fear of retaliation, despite having no interest in doing so, the lawsuit says.

He also alleges that Lizzo’s dance leader, Shirlene Quigley, frequently made sexual comments and proselytized for his Christian beliefsespecially against premarital sex, “regardless of protests.”

“I usually choose not to respond to false accusations, but they are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to address,” Lizzo posted Thursday on social media.

“These sensational stories come from former employees who have already publicly admitted to being told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” added the singer.

The lawsuit alleges that white managers at Lizzo’s production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), which is also named in the lawsuit, “often accused black members of the dance crew of being lazy, unprofessional and have bad attitudes.

“Not only do these words sound familiar as tropes used to belittle and discourage black women from standing up for themselves, but the same accusations were not leveled against non-black dancers,” according to the complaint cited in the statement.

“Only the dance cast, comprised of full-figured women of color, were spoken in this manner, giving the plaintiffs the impression that these comments were loaded with racial animosity and fat-phobia,” it added.

The allegations were particularly startling given Lizzo’s repeated messages about self-love and body positivity. She did not directly address the allegations made against Quigley. Thus, she explicitly denied the weight-shaming allegations.

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body-shamed every day and I would never criticize or fire an employee because of their weight.” said Lizzo.

“I’m hurt, but I won’t let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out to support me during this difficult time.”

Ron Zambrano, the attorney representing plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, said Lizzo “failed on her own mark” with her statement, accusing her of “a complete lack of empathy.” “Her denial of this reprehensible behavior alone increases the emotional distress of our clients,” the lawyer said.

Who is Lizzo?

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is an American singer, rapper, songwriter, and flutist who has achieved great success in the music industry. He was born on April 27, 1988 in Detroit, Michigan. She is known for her unique musical style, which blends genres such as hip-hop, R&B, soul, and pop.

Lizzo rose to fame with her studio album “Cuz I Love You” released in 2019, which included hits like “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell.” These songs became popular anthems and brought her to the top of the charts and a wide fan base. She won this year’s Grammy for Record of the Year for “About Damn Time.”

In addition to his musical talent, Lizzo is known for her activism on issues of body positivity and self-acceptance.. She has been an advocate for self-esteem and self-confidence, promoting body acceptance and self-love in her songs and messages.

