Lizzo Sued by Former Dancers for Weight Shaming and Creating a Hostile Work Environment

Title: Grammy-Winning Pop Star Lizzo Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Weight Shaming and Creating Hostile Work Environment

Subtitle: Former dancers accuse Lizzo of racial profiling and subjecting them to unlawful treatment

Lizzo, the renowned Grammy-winning pop star and body positivity advocate, has been served with a lawsuit by three of her former dancers for alleged weight shaming, racial profiling, and creating a hostile work environment. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, accuses Lizzo, her producer Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., and the captain of her dance team, Shirlene Quigley, of various offenses including sexual harassment, religious and racial harassment, unlawful imprisonment, and interference with a possible economic advantage.

According to the plaintiffs’ attorney, Ron Zambrano, the treatment meted out to the dancers contradicts Lizzo’s public image as an advocate for body positivity. Zambrano describes how Lizzo allegedly shamed and degraded her dancers, actions that not only violate the law but are also deeply demoralizing. The defendants, including Lizzo, Quigley, and Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., have not yet released a statement in response to the allegations.

Among the various accusations made in the lawsuit, one involved Lizzo reportedly drawing attention to a dancer’s weight after a performance at the South by Southwest music festival. Additionally, the dancers claim that they were subjected to an “excruciating” audition process after being falsely accused of drinking on the job. It is worth noting that Lizzo, known for promoting inclusivity, initiated a reality contest called “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” last year, where she trained and selected dancers to join her team.

One of the former reality show contestants, Arianna Davis, alleges that Lizzo coerced her into inappropriate behavior during a strip club party in Amsterdam. Davis claims that Lizzo encouraged the cast members to grope nude dancers, manipulate sex toys, and consume fruit in suggestive manners. When Davis declined to touch a woman’s breast, Lizzo reportedly started a chant pressurizing her to comply. The lawsuit also states that the contestants were informed they would have to participate in a nude photoshoot, causing distress to Davis, who feared facing repercussions if she refused.

The lawsuit further alleges that the dancers, who were predominantly women of color, experienced differential treatment compared to the rest of the team during the tour. It also claims that Quigley consistently imposed her religious beliefs on the dancers, disregarding their protests. The dancers are seeking damages that encompass emotional distress, including unpaid wages, lost income, and attorneys’ fees.

It is important to note that two of the three dancers involved in the lawsuit were fired by the defendants. The case sheds light on the intricacies of the entertainment industry and raises questions regarding the treatment of artists behind the scenes.

As the legal battle unfolds, Lizzo’s reputation as a body positivity icon and advocate for inclusivity may face significant scrutiny. The outcome of this lawsuit could potentially have far-reaching implications for the music industry and expose the prevalent issue of mistreatment and inequality within it.

