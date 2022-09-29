Recently, the new single “Rabbit Hole (feat. Baby Eva)” sung by Asia’s top female DJ/producer Lizzy Wang was released in surprise. The song was inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, and the cheerful rhythm takes you into the mysterious realm Under the unknown wonderful!

Lizzy Wang Wang Mengdi’s music style is mainly electronic music, especially good at the adaptation and creation of song rhythm. The new song “Rabbit Hole (feat. Baby Eva)” is full of the cheerful and naughty atmosphere in the movie, and the song arrangement of Lizzy Wang Wang Mengdi & Dekova makes the audience full of unknown feeling. The drop of tech house is matched with the sound full of technology and industrial sense, making the song full of smart and interesting. The combination of the cold and deep dark tech feeling and the smart voice of Baby Eva perfectly presents the artistic conception and rhythm that Lizzy Wang Wang Mengdi & Dekova want to express.

As the leading musician in the electronic music country, Lizzy Wang Wang Mengdi has made continuous breakthroughs in creation, forming his own school, conquering more and more fans with niche music. It is reported that her World Tour is about to start, the first stop in Japan, 11/10 Tokyo Shinjuku WARP Anniversary/11/11 Nagoya Club Sango/11/12 Osaka Club OWL, three tours are coming, join the music carnival party !

