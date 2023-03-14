The main current referents of Justicialism in the two largest cities in the interior of Cordoba play their immediate political future in the 2023 elections. Juan Llamosas and Martín Gill can no longer repeat their mandate in the municipalities of Río Cuarto and Villa María, while the former mayor of Villa Mari and current provincial minister Eduardo Accastello recalculates his next steps although he does not seem to imagine a return to the municipal palace of his city.

Llamosas and Natalia de la Sota, in an unprecedented campaign to accompany Llaryora

In the provincial ruling party, Martín Llaryora has been touring the province as a candidate for governor for several months. However, those who are moving the most in the interior are the mayor of Río Cuarto, Juan Manuel Llamosas, and the national deputy Natalia de la Sota. Neither of them hides it; They say publicly that they aspire to integrate the provincial formula of Cordovan Peronism, in an unprecedented and intense campaign.

Last Wednesday, Llamosas met with various CGT delegates throughout the province. Among them, the capital Rubén Urbano (UOM) was present, who on March 30 will be consecrated as a member of the leadership triumvirate of the CGT Regional Córdoba.

The mayor of the alternative capital has already received the support of the majority of businessmen in his city to accompany Llaryora.

For her part, Natalia de la Sota continues touring the interior and speaking with different media.

Last Friday, in statements to FM Identidad, from Las Varillas, the ex-governor’s daughter assured: “After two great leaderships such as those of De la Sota and Schiaretti, Martín Llaryora is the continuation of those efforts, and I feel empowered to accompany him as lieutenant governor.”

In the provincial PJ they believe that the provincial formula will only be known after the expiration of the legal term, that is to say that Llamosas and De la Sota have almost two months left to position themselves and earn a place in the provincial formula, in which they also began to sound the name of the national senator Alejandra Vigo.

Gill and Accastello, two unknowns still unresolved in Villa Maria

The political future of the mayor of Villa María, Martín Gill, and the other Villamariense caudillo, the current provincial minister Eduardo Accastello, is the subject of comments in the main city of the San Martín department.

The mayor, with good ties to President Alberto Fernández and of whom he was an official, would have an agreement with Martín Llaryora to go to the provincial cabinet in the event that the PJ retains power in Córdoba.

Accastello, meanwhile, is a substitute for Senator Alejandra Vigo in the Upper House. From the accastellismo they say that they do not see the current Minister of Industry and Commerce in an attempt to return to the Villamariense municipality.

One of the two referents of the Villamariense PJ will surely be a candidate for departmental legislator, while the other could go to the sheet list of ruling party legislators. A strategy that the PC usually uses when there are two strong territorial leaders.

Beyond their political and personal differences, despite their shared origin, Gill and Accastello’s priority should be for the PJ to continue governing Villa María; otherwise, the political future of both will shrink. A question that Llaryora would have already conveyed to both Peronist leaders.

Both referents are trying, at this time, to position the names that interest them most for the election of mayor of Villa María in 2023. And on that list there are several launched and others noted as pre-candidates.

A surprise candidate in Villa María?

The internal wrestling between Gill and Accastello continues to give rise to talk in the Villa María PJ. There are several pro-government candidates launched, but in the Villamariense political and business environment they say that there is a “cover up”.

This is businessman Carlos Pizzorno, a former provincial senator when the bicameral existed, a historical Peronist with an excellent reach among businessmen, especially the influential Roberto Urquía, head of the Aceitera General Deheza (AGD) company in southern Cordoba.

Pizzorno appears as a dialogue Peronist and tries to be a pledge of union between Accastello and Gill. In addition, he has an excellent link with the local business sector, since he is responsible for the Villa María industrial park, a position he holds to honor

With no date yet set for the Villa María municipal elections, there are already several pre-candidates listed. An official and the president of the current Deliberative Council, linked to Gill, have already launched.

The last one was Marcos Bovo, Secretary of Communication of the Government of the Province, who would have the support of Governor Juan Schiaretti and also intends to be a pledge of unity of the sectors in conflict.