Llao Llao Forum: what Patricia Bullrich said, expectation for Javier Milei and empty chair of the ruling party

This Tuesday, April 18, the meeting of the Llao Llao Forum, which brings together the main members of the country’s red circle. There, the businessmen will receive the presidential candidates to hear their proposals. In this context, we communicate with Ariel Maciela journalist specializing in Profile Economy, who spoke about the event that is taking place at the iconic hotel in Bariloche.

What did Patricia Bullrich say?

“Yesterday Patricia Bullrich was heard, who gave her perspective on what Argentina needs to get out of the crisis,” said Maciel, who later completed: “Bullrich is avoiding losing votes against Javier Milei.”

Along the same lines, Maciel assured that Bullrich is raising the need to eliminate the currency gapseeking equity between the dollar and the peso without resorting to dollarization. “Look for an opening of imports to promote competitiveness”he added.

Expectation for Javier Milei’s speech and empty chair of the ruling party

“This noon they are going to listen to Javier Mileywho will take his dollarization proposal”, shot the interviewee. “It is an electoral year and if the polls begin to show that Milei can reach the ballotagerequires more attention ”, he completed.

“Gerardo Morales and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta will also attend to conclude the day”, the journalist asserted. “The presence of Alberto Fernández is expected tomorrow to close with lunch but it is not confirmed,” he said.

Regarding the attendance of more figures from the ruling party at the event, Maciel said: “It is not feasible that there are people from the ruling party since Sergio Massa and Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro left little room to attend the event”.