Llaryora: “A tourist valley for the north of Cordoba”

In the middle of the campaign and passing through Salsacate, San Carlos Minas, Cruz del Eje, Villa del Totoral and Sinsacate, Martín Llaryora announced this Sunday that his government will advance towards the integration of the entire northwest province through a new tourist corridorin a measure aimed at favoring and promoting the development of the works and the economic growth of that region of Córdoba.

“My political decision is to create a new ‘valley’ that integrates the departments of Pocho, Minas, Cruz del Eje and Ischilín”, remarked the mayor of Córdoba in campaign. The idea is to make investments in infrastructure to extend natural gas, connectivity and measures to create the conditions and attract private companies. “With investment and infrastructure, jobs are generated,” said Llaryora.

The candidate of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba proposed to carry out in his government “a productive plan with special deferrals and with a special production law for the establishment of companies, industries and the promotion of tourism” in these four departments.

Llaryora said that this way “it will be profitable to come and invest in this region of Córdoba”, because As governor, he will offer tax exemption promotions and other promotion measures for those who want to build cabins and lodgings.. Investors, he explained, will be able to allocate funds for these purposes that otherwise they would have to dedicate to the payment of Gross Income, “so that with that money, instead of paying it in taxes, they come and build,” he indicated.

Regarding the creation of this new integrated corridor, Llaryora gave as an example what happens in the so-called valleys of Punilla, Calamuchita, Paravachasca or Sierras Chicas. And he pointed out that in the case of the northwest “we have not yet organized ourselves as a tourist valley, aiming to work as a region.” In the same sense, he proposed that the name of the new valley arise from the decision of the residents of these four Cordovan departments.

Martín Llaryora was accompanied by the candidates for legislator for Pocho, Jorge “Pato” Heredia and Patricia Cuello, for Minas, Cristian Frías and Miriam Cuenca, for legislator Graciela Manzanares, the candidate for mayor of San Carlos Minas, Lucas Díaz and the former legislator Hugo Cuello.

Educational Pole and Industrial Park

In Cruz del Eje, Llaryora insisted that under his mandate he will implement measures so that the Provincial University of Córdoba “brings more careers” and consolidating the Educational Pole of the city.

He also committed the completion of Route 15 and a provincial investment “to improve water management, so that these waters are more effective, due to environmental issues and to increase production.” He did it together with the candidates for mayor of Cruz del Axis, Nelson Acuña and departmental legislator, Claudio Farías.

in totoral

On the other hand, in Villa del Totoral Llaryora guaranteed that his government will help the current mayor and candidate for re-election, Alberto “Bepi” Alaluf, in the creation of an Industrial Park for the town, which will be among the more than 40 production facilities of this type that the man from Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba promised to create during his administration.

Llaryora was accompanied in Villa del Totoral by legislator Raúl Latimori, the candidates for legislators María Cintia Llovell and Iván Giovanetti, mayors and community leaders of the department of Totoral.