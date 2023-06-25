Llaryora and Judge focus the attention of a historic election

With a previous scenario that is presumed to be polarized between the official party Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba and the majority opposition concentrated in Together for Change, the people of Cordoba will draw up with the irrefutable opinion that grants the vote the new scheme of provincial power that will be in force from the next 10 of December to the end of 2027.

Martín Llaryora, the mayor of the Capital, has on his shoulders the responsibility of defending the electoral dominance of Peronism in Córdoba initiated by José Manuel de la Sota with the victory against Ramón Bautista Mestre at the end of 1998.

Llaryora and Judge concentrate attention for the provincial elections. (The voice)

This characteristic of the end of the era and generational change for the PJ make this day historic for the province. Tonight there will be a new governor, apart from the names that have already passed through the old Casa de las Tejas and el Panal.

Llaryora incorporated non-party leaders from the UCR and the PRO for this new electoral proposal whose control and leadership continues to be hegemonized by Peronism. The radical Myriam Prunotto, like her running mate, is the reflection of that frontist vocation that the candidate will seek to legitimize at the polls today.

Martín Llaryora and his running mate Myrian Prunotto together with Governor Juan Schiaretti. (The Voice / Facundo Luque)

In his third attempt to get the main provincial power estate, Luis Juez managed to bring together all the forces that make up Together for Change, which for the first time will compete together. Marcos Carasso, head of the provincial UCR, accompanies him in the formula, although in the campaign it was Rodrigo de Loredo – a candidate for the Capital in the elections in a month – who appeared as the main ally of the leader of the Civic Front.

The legislative triumph of Judge in 2021 – of which De Loredo was also a part – became the platform for this new postulation with which he will try to put an end to six consecutive governments of Peronism, spread over three non-consecutive terms of De la Sota (1999 -2007 and 2011/2015) and another three by Juan Schiaretti (2003/2007 and 2015/2023).

Governors since 1983

Judge was very close to coming to power in the controversial 2007 elections in which he lost narrowly (less than one point) to Schiaretti. A different fate ran in 2011, when he was defeated by a wide margin (13 points) by De la Sota.

Together for Change: Luis Juez and Rodrigo de Loredo. (Facundo Luque)

The campaign took place in an intemperate climate, where the proposals were scarce. Furthermore, there was no debate between the candidates; not even exhibitions, as happened in 2015 and 2019. The flat electoral process is complemented by a general feeling of apathy on the part of society.

The hours before the election were hectic for both the ruling party and the opposition. In person and with a group of his closest collaborators, Llaryora went through department by department to adjust the final details before a key day for his political campaign.

Something similar happened in the Judge’s bunker. Last-minute work focused on guaranteeing control throughout the province, especially in some corners of the deep interior.

Everything is at stake

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 3,050,212 people from Cordoba will be able to vote at the 9,060 tables set up in the 1,487 schools arranged throughout the provincial geography. This is the 11th provincial electoral shift since the democratic restoration of 1983.

In addition to governor and vice president, today’s elections will serve to renew the unicameral Legislature. There are 70 seats to be filled, of which 44 will arise from the distribution through the D’Hondt proportional system and which correspond to the so-called “blanket” list; while the other 26 will be assigned to the candidate of the force that achieves the highest number of votes in each of the 26 departments.

In 227 municipalities and communes, the provincial elections will coincide with local elections. As has been the case since Peronism was in power, the majority of local governments that put their efforts into play are from the provincial ruling party. Among the most important stands out San Francisco, the terroir that governed and where Llaryora is from. There will also be elections in Villa Carlos Paz and in other important locations.

For the fourth time, since the electoral reform approved in 2008, the people of Cordoba will vote using the single ballot (BUS).

For the first time, logistics will be in the hands of the Ocasa company, which will distribute and collect the ballot boxes. While the firm Magic Software Argentina (MSA) will be in charge of the computer system to process the information from each of the tables.

The Electoral Justice distributed the ballot boxes for Sunday’s elections in the province. (Ramiro Pereyra / The Voice)

It is expected that the first official results of the provisional scrutiny will be available no earlier than 9:00 p.m. The figures for the elections can be followed live at this address: cordoba.datosoficiales.com.

Unlike 2019, there will be no computer center to manually upload table data. On this occasion, the transfer of the tally sheet is eliminated, which will be transmitted digitally from the polling place to a “flow center” from where the results will be reported. The authorities assure that the data dissemination process will be expedited. But there are doubts about how the connectivity for data transmission will work.

Signs for the Capital

Today’s elections will also begin to show signs of what could happen in four Sundays, when the people of the capital have to vote to replace Llaryora at the 6 de Julio Palace. Daniel Passerini, the candidate for the ruling party, and De Loredo, the main opposition candidate, will be attentive to the vote in the main city of the province.

Daniel Passerini wants to succeed Llaryora in the Capital. (Javier Ferreyra / The Voice)

Of the total registered, 1,129,706 voters make up the register of the Capital, which represents 37% of the total.

national expectation

Because it is the second electoral district in the country, the national gaze will be on Córdoba today. With Formosa, which also votes this Sunday for governor, it will be the 12th provincial elections of the year. The provincial elections were characterized in this 2023 by being decoupled from the national calendar.

Juan Schiaretti with Florencio Randazzo Press photo

A victory for Llaryora would give national impetus to the presidential candidacy that Schiaretti registered last night as a candidate for We Do for Our Country. Only Schiaretti will be able to claim, at the national level, an eventual victory. On the contrary, a victory for a Judge, in addition to the total change of the political tableau that it would represent for the province, would be a severe blow to the national aspirations of the Cordovan governor.

In addition, a bump from the opposition would favor Patricia Bullrich, the presidential candidate who in recent weeks was closest to Judge. Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the other candidate for Together for Change, supported the senator from the beginning, but the bond between them deteriorated after his frustrated attempt to add Schiaretti to the armed national opposition.

In search of the benches

In addition to the applicants already mentioned, there are nine other proposals that aim to keep some seats in the Unicameral. In that batch appear Aurelio García Elorrio (Córdoba Neighborhood Meeting), I believe in Córdoba (Federico Alesandri), Liliana Olivero (Left Front and Workers Unity), Rodolfo Eiben (Liberal Democrat Development Front), Agustín Spaccesi (La Libertad Avanza), Julia Di Santi (New MAS), Fernando Schüle (Humanist Party), Mario Peral (Federal Popular Union) and Patricia “Bon” (Popular).

The floor to enter the Unicameral will be at 2.5 points (about 45 thousand votes).

The Unicameral renews its 70 seats. (Legislature of Córdoba)

The cases of Eiben and Spaccesi receive special attention because they seek to represent the voter referred to in the presidential candidate Javier Milei, who, as in most provinces, did not explicitly support the local candidates.

Martin Llaryora, Luis Juez, Liliana Olivero, Federico Alesandri, Aurelio Garcia Elorrio, Mario Peral, Augustine Spaccesi, Fernando Schule, Rodilfo Eiben, Patricia Bon and Julia Di Santi, candidates for governor of Cordoba. (Photomontage The Voice)

As it is the return of a K proposal to the provincial competition – in 2019 Cristina Kirchner lowered the list -, Alesandri’s ballot in pairs with camporista Gabriela Estévez generates interest in the level of accompaniment in the province that is most refractory to Kirchnerism.

