Llaryora: We have put Córdoba on its feet and it can never go back

In the first public hearing that took place this year in the Deliberative Council, the mayor of Córdoba, Martín Llaryora, presented on Tuesday at the legislative headquarters the progress of the 2020-2023 goal plan, with which he assured that he managed to put the city “standing, after years of setback”.

“We have put Córdoba on its feet and the city cannot go back. You have to continue on the same path, never go back. What happened, happened, but Córdoba has to move forward”, launched Llaryora almost at the end of his presentation at the public hearing in accordance with the provisions of ordinance 11,942, about the presentation of the objectives achieved in the management municipal.

In total, the report presented by the mayor had five thematic axes, divided into 36 objectives and 418 goals, to which Llaryora stated that they have been added in recent months.

Within these five items addressed, he developed the topics on: Modern and innovative municipality, City that provides quality services, Attractive and planned city, City of opportunities and inclusive, and Sustainable city.

The Public Hearing chaired by the Vice Mayor began of the presentation of the annual compliance report of the 2020-2023 Goals Plan

On these proposals and their fulfillment, the mayor Llaryora assured that 25.7 percent were exceeded; and 50.9 percent, achieved, for which the teamwork to reach more than 75 percent of the outlined objectives stands out, in addition to having 23.2 percent in process and 0.2 not started and to be activated in the course of 2023

“Reaching these levels of satisfaction in a pandemic and in a recession is not easy, but when we are united and move forward, we can… the facts speak for themselves, there are no words here, there are actions because in these three years we have put to Córdoba on its feet and every day it is better ”, insisted Llaryora.

In this enumeration of actions and programs carried out, the mayor of Córdoba highlighted the modality of exposition of the goals achieved. Therefore, he prioritized the tasks carried out to empower Córdoba in what he called a “livable city”.

Regarding these objectives, he highlighted the works in the Biocórdoba Park (ex-zoo), the new mobility accesses, such as the high-rise bike path; support for the drug test for public officials and support for those who are recovering from drug use.

“Beyond the pandemic and the economic recession, with which we began and today deepened, beyond this situation, we have had the courage to formulate the necessary changes in the municipality. We work with other paradigms and we have a Municipality with a surplus, which went from being an anchor to an engine of development”, expressed Llaryora before beginning with the detail of the thematic axes.

“Shortly after the end of the administration, we can sit here and tell you that Córdoba has improved, that a service improves day by day, generates work and improves the quality of life, we are aware of continuing with this plan to repair the city,” he said. .

“Our first objective was to put an end to this decadence, to put the city on its feet and reach modern parameters… an innovative, friendly, diverse city and promoting Cordovan talent and by virtue of modernization we are a witness case in how this project was carried out. plan,” he added.

The detail of the five goals

In the first proposed goal called “Modern and innovative Municipality”, the mayor highlighted the transformation towards a State with new digital processes, such as the empowerment of businesses and private works online, free Wi-Fi spaces, the TuBondi application and the Citizen App, as well of the renewal of the digital card.

“We turned Córdoba into the city with the most and best digital processes in Argentina and one of the most advanced in America. With more than 25 recognitions in Latin America, Córdoba illuminates the path of digital transformation”, said Llaryora.

“We must be encouraged to do disruptive things, livable cities for people, carry out the discussion of a city for people or for cars, and we work for the people, for the enjoyment of the neighbors, for the new paradigms because we would be one traitors with paradigms of the past”, said Llaryora, who was accompanied in his speech by Vice Mayor Daniel Passerini, in charge of leading the public hearing.

Regarding the point “City that provides quality services”, the mayor highlighted the recovery of green spaces, investment in potholes and paving, sewage works, construction of classrooms and innovation in education, in addition to new prompt care hospitals.

Regarding transportation, he highlighted the incorporation of 210 new units and the use of the Tu Bondi application, among other details.

In the axis on “Attractive and planned city”, Llaryora emphasized administrative and operational decentralization, participation in international networks, the first public bicycle service, along with the construction of the high-rise bike path.

He also emphasized the recognition of Unicef ​​in the qualification of the city’s superblocks; in addition to the qualification of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) as an “Emerging City”.

Regarding the axis “City of opportunities and inclusiveness”, the mayor recalled the creation of 57 fairs of the popular economy and mentioned the process of enhancing the value of the Las Heras-Elisa Park, together with the transfer and support to the manteros who occupied this green space.

In the last axis, “Sustainable City”, he highlighted the 152 tons of paper saved in digitization, the 430 spaces recovered, and the works and actions of environmental conversion, among other points.

Opposition criticism

From the blocks of non-government councilors there was criticism about the lack of details about the goals achieved, in addition there were those who questioned the distance that Llaryora marked with respect to the opposition.

“He never greets, I would even say it was disrespectful,” launched an opposition councilor at the same venue, minutes after the presentations of the residents who signed up to participate in the public hearing began.

“What can I say if it seems that everything they do is historical. He does not talk about the important issues of the people of Cordoba,” said Juan Negri, president of the Córdoba Cambia block of mayors.

Ricardo Aizpeolea, from the same block, expressed: “It was a campaign speech, in a festive tone that has nothing to do with the suffering that people have. He did not talk about a multimillion-dollar global circular economy summit with direct hires…”

“Llaryora confuses the guidelines for the presentation of a goal plan with the inaugural session of the Deliberative Council. They have to come to give the percentage of compliance or not of the axes, not come to repeat with doubtful figures that are difficult to verify as it was in the last inauguration of sessions of the Deliberative Council”, said the radical Alfredo Sapp, president of the bloc of councilors of the UCR.

“He began his presentation with a bath of humility and then he told us a little more that Córdoba is no longer the best city in Latin America but in all of America, then he reconsidered and reduced it. The mayor believes that we live in Toronto and wants to sell it and everything that was humiliating him, but we do not know what the percentages of progress in the goal plan are, ”Sapp complained.

Lucas Balian, from Vamos Córdoba, also asked the mayor for more details. “Clearly it was a great drawing, he lives in a reality parallel to that of the neighbors, he continues to talk about drinking water when he was one of those responsible for the water deficit because the Province prevented the city from having that access; and he talks about Biocórdoba when it is a black hole, without accountability, ”said Balian.

“It was a campaign speech… that also says that it leaves a lot to be desired in the treatment that he always had for the opposition of the Deliberative Council,” he added.

“Once again we attended the oral presentation of the Córdoba of the speeches, where everything works perfectly and nothing could go wrong. Perhaps the most interesting thing came hand in hand with what was outside of the speech and he made an outline on the subject of drug trafficking, by putting forward an explanation that justifies the studies on the conduct of tests for the consumption of narcotics to officials, “said Juan Pablo Quinteros , mayor of Neighborhood Meeting.

“Probably if he had listened to us in 2019, instead of missing four years, he would have won. We could have made progress in a job that is complex and requires coordinated and joint work between the Nation, Province and Municipality. Proposing now, as a magical solution, a call to the national security forces is simply acknowledging the failure of all public policy in this regard, ”he assured.

