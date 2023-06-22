Llaryora with rural entities in Jesús María: “Defending the countryside is defending Córdoba”

This Thursday at noon, Martín Llaryora, the candidate for governor for Hacemos Unidos, shared a meeting with authorities from rural entities of Córdoba at the Rural Society of Jesús María. The president of Cartez, Javier Rotondo, and the vice of the Argentine Rural Confederations (CRA), Gabriel De Raedemaeker, among others, shared the meeting.

On the occasion, Llaryora once again positioned the Córdoba countryside as a “strategic ally” of the provincial governmenthe. And at the same time he insisted on issues related to the sector that marked his campaign, such as the elimination of withholding taxes on agricultural production or the paving of 1000 kilometers of rural roads which he promised to carry on as governor.

The Hacemos Unidos candidate promised to expand the Rural Patrol and the implementation of risk insurance due to climate change. Likewise, he guaranteed in his mandate the expansion of items for canal and road consortiums and proposed a fund for the acquisition of agricultural machinery.

“We in Córdoba have a different climate because we have encouraged ourselves to get together with the sectors. We are convinced, and we have been demonstrating it for a long time, that defending the countryside is defending Córdoba”, emphasized the man who heads the list of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba.

Also participating in the meeting were Gustavo Ilari, of CRA and the Rural Society of Jesus Maria; Luis Lerda, of the Adelia Maria Rural Society; Patricio Kilmurray, La Carlota Rural Society and Marcelo Barra, Dean Funes Rural Society.

Along with Martín Llaryora were the lieutenant governor of the Province, Manuel Calvo; the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Sergio Busso and the mayor of Colonia Caroya and candidate for legislator for the Colón department, Gustavo Brandan.

Gabriel Frizza joins Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba

The former national deputy for Together for Change and former mayor of Jesús María, Gabriel Frizza, announced Thursday that he will join the technical teams of Hacemos Unidos por Córdoba. He did so through a video recorded with the gubernatorial candidate, Martín Llaryora, and his running mate, Myrian Prunotto.

“The idea is to be able to accompany Martín. I loved his idea of ​​creating the Ministry of Cooperatives and Mutual Societies and I think it is a great theme to develop”, declared Gabriel Frizza in the announcement.

“We have had examples, throughout the province, of the importance of cooperatives in the daily life of the communities,” added the leader of Together for Change, and said that from that place “I will be able to contribute my knowledge to this project”.

