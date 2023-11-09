LMC and PUMA Team Up for 2023 Autumn and Winter Joint Series

LMC x PUMA Launch New 2023 Autumn and Winter Joint Series

Korean street brand LMC (Lost Management Cities) has once again teamed up with sports brand PUMA to release their latest joint series for the 2023 autumn and winter season.

The collaboration marks the second time the two brands have worked together, and this time they are introducing the PUMA Clyde and Capri Royal 2 sports shoes as part of the collection. The PUMA Clyde, a signature basketball shoe originally created in 1973, is named after the legendary star Walt Clyde Frazier. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of its release, the shoe is made of leather and features the LMC logo engraved on the body to highlight the joint identity. Available in “White” and “Brown” colors, the PUMA Clyde aims to break through tradition and make a statement.

In addition to the PUMA Clyde, the joint series also includes the PUMA Capri Royal, featuring suede material and black soles. Similar to the PUMA Clyde, the Capri Royal is available in “White” and “Brown” color options. The collection also features sportswear suits in PUMA’s classic sand and navy colors, including sweatshirts, hoodies, and short tees.

The LMC x PUMA 2023 autumn and winter joint series is now available for purchase on the brand’s official website for those interested in adding these trendy pieces to their collection.

