Regional artists from the town of Villa la Angostura claim non-payment for their participation in the National Garden Festival. They assure that there are at least 30 artists who remain to be paid and they do not get answers about it.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



in communication with RADIO BLACK RIVER, the artist Morena Bensi was the one who reported the situation she is going through with other artists after having participated in a festival in Villa la Angostura. She in this sense she explained that They have been requesting the corresponding payment for three months but have not received any answers until they made the decision to go public with their claim.

“When they found out that we were going to go to the media, two of us who made the claim received the money”said Morena, however, he assured that other artists are not paid. “It is unfortunate because in theory the money that is sent from the Nation enters during the days of the party which was in February”, and despite this, there is always a delay in payment.

Bensi commented that This situation is repeated in all the festivities that are carried out from the municipality and he said that last year they paid just in the middle of the year for an event that was held at the beginning of the year, “they ignore us all the time”, held. In this sense, he indicated that 50% of the artists still need to receive their money, “We have to demand them and expose ourselves to the media, when this should have been a priority three months ago.”

On the other hand, he reported that they did not receive any adjustment for the delay in payment, “we are receiving devalued silver,” he said. Bensi added that another situation that outraged them was the fact that the amount they had agreed to was reduced with a drop of 20 thousand pesos where they “excused themselves saying that there was no money for everyone. We could not solve it in time because they told us the discount, a minute before going on stage.

“We feel that it is a constant lack of respect,” Mora Bensi concluded, adding: “one gets tired of demanding things that belong to them.”

Listen to the artist Morena Bensi from Villa la Angostura, in “Rarranquemos”, by RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

Tune in RIO NEGRO RADIO. Listen to us on FM 90.9 from Neuquén, on FM 105.7 from Roca, on rionegro.com.ar/radio or on our App.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





